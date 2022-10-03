History made: Millions tune into Dream’s face reveal on YouTube as hype hits fever pitch

Minecraft legend Dream’s face reveal has been highly anticipated since the once-faceless creator rose to prominence in the content creation world. And after years of speculation and waiting, the star has finally been unmasked once and for all.

Before Dream’s face reveal even went live today, there were over 1 million people waiting for the video to premiere. The lobby of people waiting started at around 20,000 when he first shared the YouTube premiere link on Twitter and the number continuously rose until it was in the millions as the face reveal video went live.

Screengrab via Dream on YouTube

Now, less than an hour after the video has premiered, it’s already at over 1.3 million views and continuously growing at a rapid rate. The video also already boasts over 93,000 comments. Both numbers are likely to rise exponentially since many people across different time zones have not had a chance to tune in yet.

Dream’s subscriber count on YouTube has also seen tremendous growth over the past week as he has continuously teased his face reveal. Within the span of about an hour and a half leading up to and following Dream’s face reveal, the star gained 1 million subscribers and now sits at 30.5 million.

Dream hit 30.5 Mil !!💖 pic.twitter.com/Du6DntbWul — DREAM UPDATES (@DWTUPDATEE) October 3, 2022

The hype around the Minecraft star’s face reveal is also highly prevalent on Twitter. The hashtag #dreamfacereveal has been No. 1 on the Trending page since Dream took off his mask.

Screengrab via Twitter

In the coming days, the excitement will likely stay steady or grow even more. A video from Dream’s close friend GeorgeNotFound will go live sharing the duo’s first time meeting and the moving process, he will attend TwitchCon San Diego from Oct. 7 to 9 and participate in two panels that will be his first public appearances, and the star is finally free to create IRL content with his friends or simply go outside without fear of his face reveal being leaked.