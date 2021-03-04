Gillette announces the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance

Gillette is bringing back the Gillette Gaming Alliance, featuring a team of global streamers. The 11 streamers will create content for their specific regions on Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms.

The 2021 Alliance features the most extensive roster yet and includes streamers from 11 different countries. This year, the Alliance will co-stream in smaller groups and share audiences throughout the year.

Here’s the full Gillette Gaming Alliance 2021 roster:

DrLupo – U.S./Canada

– U.S./Canada 2DeeJay Knight – U.S./Canada

– U.S./Canada Elded – Mexico

– Mexico Alanzoka – Brazil

– Brazil CiccioGamer89 – Italy

– Italy Papaplatte – Germany

– Germany Buster – Russia

– Russia Lando Norris – U.K.

– U.K. theGrefg – Spain

– Spain Japan – (streamer to be announced at a later date)

Each streamer will discuss their shaving routines and personal style and show off new Gillette products like the ProGlide, SkinGuard, and the U.S.-based Planet KIND. Twitch viewers also have the chance to earn Twitch Bits with the Bits for Blades program. Fans can earn Bits by buying products from the Gillette website.

DrLupo is returning to the Alliance after a successful 2020 campaign.

“I’m truly honored to continue my partnership with Gillette,” he said. “I look forward to building on the successful streams and events we’ve created together, including our work on my charity efforts. I admire Gillette and use their products every day, and truly believe in the values they uphold.”

Lupo helped sell out Bits for Blades, appeared in a Gillette commercial, and represented Gillette in the Stream Aid with Twitch charity event. DeejayKnight will join DrLupo in North America as an Alliance Rookie.

“Esports and gaming continue to explode in popularity, especially through the challenges of the pandemic,” said P&G Global Grooming CEO Gary Coombe. “It has been incredible to see the growth of the Gillette Gaming Alliance, and we are excited to add this great roster of talent to our legacy in gaming and esports. We are proud to continue providing Alliance members, players, and consumers with a world-class grooming regime to help them face every day, and every game, with confidence.”

Fans can find more information about the Gillette Gaming Alliance on the official Gillette Twitter or Facebook accounts.