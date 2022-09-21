Former FaZe Clan creator Ewok signs with new org, makes return to content creation after long hiatus

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler has joined XSET as its newest content creator, the organization announced today. The deaf streamer used to create content for FaZe Clan before he left the org in 2021.

Ewok will continue to create content under the XSET banner, playing all of the games his fan base loves including Fortnite and Apex Legends. He also looks forward to engaging with his fans on Twitch and sharing his passion for fitness, all while being an agent of positive change for the brand.

“I am back stronger than ever. I am excited to start creating more content and continue to connect with awesome people,” Ewok said in a press release. “I am grateful for an organization like XSET that actively supports diversity and inclusion. I look forward to reppin’ XSET and being an agent of positive change.”

Just a few days ago, Ewok tweeted that he had signed a contract and that an announcement was coming this week. A few days later, XSET posted that it was signing a new member to the org. Fans started speculating about who it would be, with some guessing it was shroud, who recently had a short stint on the Sentinels VALORANT team.

Who's XSET's new member? Find out in the XSET Discord tomorrow at 6PM ET. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YmuoafxKVz — XSET (@XSET) September 20, 2022

Ewok rose to fame in 2019 when TimTheTatman hosted him, which catapulted the attention toward his stream and his social media following. In the months after, Ewok signed with FaZe to become the first female streamer in the org. Ewok came out on National Coming Out Day in 2020 as transgender and bisexual.

“Having gotten to know Ewok when I was at FaZe and watching his incredible journey to superstar streamer, positive example to the trans community and his continued representation of the deaf community, it is amazing to welcome him to his new XSET family,” said Greg Selkoe, co-founder and CEO of XSET. “Ewok is an incredible talent and we can’t wait to do some killer stuff together at XSET.”

Ewok will now stream under the XSET banner on Twitch and wherever else he creates content. Fans can look forward to more of his art, his love for fitness, and his passion for positive change during his streams and social media content.