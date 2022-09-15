YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and owner of Moist Esports, MoistCr1tikal is set to host a new cooking show dubbed ‘Tummy Time’ that will feature fellow popular creators like PaymoneyWubby, who will co-star alongside Cr1tikal on episode one.

MoistCr1tikal is one of the most popular creators across Twitch and YouTube who has used his significant platform to launch countless creative projects.

Launching his own talent agency, esports team, comic book series, and even metal band, MoistCr1tikal is widely considered among the most unpredictable and creative influencers in his space.

My cooking has been insulted for 28 years, but that will all change with my new show Tummy Time. First episode will be live on my Twitch tomorrow @ 12 est. with @PaymoneyWubby pic.twitter.com/Dr10oWI0GF — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) September 15, 2022

The 28-year-old Twitch streamer’s recently announced project, Tummy Time, is set to be a cooking show broadcasted on his Twitch channel. The first episode, airing Sept. 16 at 12p.m. EST, is set to feature guest PaymoneyWubby. Given MoistCr1tikal’s deep connections with other Twitch and YouTube creators, fans and prospective viewers can likely expect further collaborations in future episodes with other prominent content creators.

In his announcement, MoistCr1tikal wrote “My cooking has been insulted for 28 years, but that will all change with my new show Tummy Time.” Certainly, the content creator has had several poor displays of his culinary abilities, including making chicken that resembled coal in a past cooking video, however, MoistCr1tikal hopes to show his cooking prowess in his new venture.

Whether or not the esports org owner can change minds regarding his cooking skill remains to be seen. Viewers can watch the first episode and future episodes live on MoistCr1tikal’s Twitch account, airing at 12p.m. EST on Sept. 16, 2022.