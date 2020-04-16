Dr Disrespect teases potential Animal Crossing stream

"I don't really want to do that."

Dr Disrespect has been open about not being particularly good at, or even liking, Twitch’s most popular current game, VALORANT.

But when people in his chat started throwing around suggestions to him yesterday about what games he should play, he was quick to reject the idea of playing Animal Crossing in particular.

“Animal Crossing, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t really want to do that.”

In classic fashion, though, as soon as the Doc finished his sentence, a scene from Animal Crossing appeared behind him. As the Two Time turned around to see what had just happened to his background, he revealed an Animal Crossing replica of himself.

The cartoon avatar had a thick mustache and sunglasses. He was also rocking a pair of large headphones and a red tactical vest. The Doc was left speechless.

Playing up the skit, Doc started to complain to his “assistant” about the visual behind him, telling him to make it go away.

Early in VALORANT’s time on Twitch, Dr Disrespect opened up about not thinking that the game had a lot of potential in the long term on Twitch and his skill in the game lacked.

While Doc played VALORANT as late as Monday, April 13, he’s spent 19 hours in the past week playing Warzone, with his past two streams being dedicated to the game.

With 28 hours of VALORANT airtime, Doc never averaged more viewership on Riot’s new game than he has playing Warzone. He has an average of 26,347 viewers playing each game individually, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.