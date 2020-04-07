Dr Disrespect admits that he’s not any good at VALORANT

Dr Disrespect is one of the most confident content creators in gaming, but if there’s one place he’s willing to admit weakness, it’s in VALORANT.

Yesterday, the two-time was open about his thoughts that Riot’s new first-person shooter might not be a great spectator game on Twitch, and he reiterated those thoughts today. But, in doing so he felt obligated to make sure his audience knew that he was aware of what his skill level is in the game.

“Let me go ahead and clarify before, yes, we’re not at a high level in this game right now,” he said. “We’re terrible. We’re going negative every game. Map knowledge (which is) very key, I have none of it. The abilities are throwing me off. All the hot keys and shit. My aim sense and everything… and I don’t have that much Counter-Strike experience.”

In the past 90 days, Dr Disrespect has nearly nine million hours watched with an average of 24,710 viewers, according to Sullygnome.com. Much of that viewership have come from playing Call of Duty: Warzone and Escape from Tarkov.

With the release of VALORANT’s beta it would be unusual for the Doc not to take part, but he’s not showing the same comfort level with the game yet that others like Summit1g and TimTheTatman, who both have CS:GO backgrounds, are.

Currently, Disrespect’s viewership is hovering a little bit above the 30,000 mark, low compared to Tim and Summit who have spent a significant amount of time above 100,000 and 200,000 viewers respectively.

“I don’t think this game is going to be fun to watch from a Twitch standpoint,” he said. “That’s all.”

While he later added that he’s still trying to get a feel for the game before drawing conclusions, his body language on stream so far today suggests that Dr Disrespect might not be a VALORANT regular once the game goes live.