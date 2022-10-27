Dr Disrespect rips ‘clueless idiots’ who support skill-based matchmaking to shreds in heated YouTube blow-up

Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) has been a trending topic this week after Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar made the bold call that it’s killing multiplayer titles and deters him from wanting to stream them.

YouTube star Dr Disrespect shared his thoughts on SBMM, and needless to say, he isn’t thrilled—and he’s even less thrilled about the people who think it’s a good feature.

The two-time rallied behind TimTheTatman with a short but stern message on Twitter on Oct. 27. “Go get a life if you think SBMM belongs in pub lobbies,” he said. More than 20,000 people liked the tweet in the hours after posting.

Go get a life if you think SBMM belongs in pub lobbies. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) October 27, 2022

SBMM is best described as a system that pits players against others at or around the same skill level based on recent performances. It’s used in Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and more.

The reason it’s an issue for streamers is that, since most of them are good at the game, it puts them against equally good players—which creates a sweatier experience that isn’t fun or entertaining for their viewers on Twitch or YouTube.

Dr Disrespect didn’t let up once he went live either. He hit back at people claiming only streamers complain about it, saying: “All these little gremlins just pop out of nowhere. These clueless idiots just pop out of nowhere [saying things like] ‘I feel like only content creators and streamers are the ones that are complaining about SBMM.”

The two-time urged them to “shut the fuck up” and think about the issue “from a higher level,” reminding them SBMM is a broad issue that affects everyone, not just streamers.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman sink their teeth into Warzone 2, which releases on Nov. 16, despite their feelings about skill-based matchmaking in public lobbies (a feature the CoD battle royale employs).

All the signs suggest they will.

However, if it ends up being a frustrating experience, it may not last long.