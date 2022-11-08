‘Get your sh*t together!’: Dr Disrespect blasts YouTube after site issues derail DEADROP reveal

The two-time was having none of it!

Dr Disrespect was furious with YouTube at the beginning of his Nov. 8 stream, which was dedicated to showing fans how his game DEADROP is progressing, after it was rocked with buffering issues.

At first, the two-time vented his frustration by lashing out at viewers who interrupted his epic introduction by bombarding him with messages about the issues and threatening to leave.

“A lot of you are hitting refresh stream, or F5, or saying ‘Oh! Is the stream done? Alright, I’m out of here.’ That’s fine. See ya! I don’t have time for it!” Dr Disrespect said to his YouTube chat, urging them to put up or shut up.

But then the spectacle-wearing star set his sights on the Google-owned platform, who were the real perpetrators in his view. And in true Dr Disrespect fashion, he didn’t bite his tongue. “I certainly do not have time for it, YouTube. Let’s get your shit together! Because when the two-time six foot eight gaming great arrives at a high fidelity million dollar arena in style, I can’t have any technical issues.”

The two-time left them with a stern warning: “YouTube, that’s on you. Fix it!”

It’s not the first time Dr Disrespect has criticized YouTube. He claimed they don’t support their streamers, including himself, and believes the platform pales in comparison to Twitch from a functional standpoint.

Fortunately, the issues went away almost immediately. He was able to carry on with the stream without any further interruption. It wound up being an informative and insightful glimpse into the game’s development.

There will be more streams like this one in coming months as development continues—and after his scathing message, it’s unlikely there will be any more hiccups.