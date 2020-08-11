Does Hyper Scape have crossplay?

Ubisoft’s take on the battle royale genre, Hyper Scape, has been available to download, free of charge, for PC players since the beginning of July. The game’s resemblance to arena-like shooters and unique mechanics like its voting system allowed the title to distinguish itself from other popular battle royales.

The game’s close integration with Ubisoft’s CrownCast Twitch add-on allows viewers to vote on in-game events that can change the course of a match. These events can reduce gravity for players, give them the ability to jump multiple times, or grant them unlimited ammunition. It increases the variety in each match and ensures every round of Hyper Scape is slightly different than the last one you played.

Though there were talks of Hyper Scape becoming cross-platform compatible during its release period, these plans were essentially delayed since Ubisoft chose to wait for the game’s console releases. Hyper Scape hit the digital shelves of the PlayStation and Microsoft Store on Aug. 11.

In addition to becoming available on more platforms, the release also marked the start of the first Hyper Scape season. The season includes new guns, a reporting tool, CrownCast events to vote for, and additions to the lore.

Does Hyper Scape support crossplay?

Image via Ubisoft

Every gamer has that one friend who plays games in a completely different ecosystem than the rest of their squad.

Despite Hyper Scape’s release on PS4 and Xbox One, Ubisoft still hasn’t unlocked the crossplay feature. This doesn’t mean that it won’t ever happen, however.

Ubisoft’s blog post that was also released during the game’s console launch says it’s planning to introduce crossplay “at a later date.” Ubisoft didn’t comment on a specific date but mentioned that cross-platform compatibility will be up to personal preference when it arrives. This means players will have the option to turn the crossplay feature on or off, so you won’t have to play with PC players if you’re on a console, for example.

While crossplay is still waiting in the wings, Ubisoft activated cross-progression alongside the first season of Hyper Scape. Until the inevitable release of crossplay, players can switch between their consoles and PC while picking up where they left their progress.

This article will be updated as more information regarding the release date of crossplay support for Hyper Scape becomes available.