Britt and Malena raise more than $20k during Alveus Sanctuary charity stream

As a passionate wildlife conservationist, Maya Higa’s dream was to open her own wildlife rehabilitation center. She achieved that dream when she launched Alveus Sanctuary in 2021.

Like most wildlife rehabilitation centers, it’s a non-profit organization, which means it relies on donations and fundraisers to cover operating costs. Maya was lucky enough to be in a position where she could use her Twitch channel to raise funds. She did so via podcasts, charity streams, and auctions.

That changed, however, when she decided to step away from streaming indefinitely following allegations that Mizkif pressured her into helping him cover up an incident between CrazySlick and AdriannahLee—which she denied because she didn’t know the extent of what happened.

Image via Maya on Twitter

At the time, some fans felt that she was hard done by considering the circumstances, and since then, more have reached the same conclusion. They want her to start streaming again. But it hasn’t happened yet, which means Alveus Sanctuary needs other means of raising money to survive.

That’s where Britt and Malena stepped in.

The streamer duo took it upon themselves to host an Alveus Sanctuary fundraising stream, and it paid off big time. In the end, they raised $20,742.99. It was a little more than their target of $20,000.

The stream featured several guests, including Ludwig, Erobb, and Russell, who did all kinds of things to keep the entertainment rolling on. Nmplol popped in from time to time, too.

It was a thoughtful act for a noble cause, and it will help Alveus Sanctuary thrive for a while longer. If you want to show your support too, you can do so by donating on the official website.