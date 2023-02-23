Best Sons of the Forest streamers to watch on Twitch

It's early but there are a few faces that already stand out.

The new survival horror game Sons of the Forest may have just been released, but it’s already turning heads on Twitch with many of the platforms’ top streamers partying up as soon as it launched.

Early access for the open-world online co-op game has garnered so much attention that the game crashed Steam as soon as it became available. And now, it has more than half a million concurrent viewers on Twitch.

Many of the content creators playing this sequel to The Forest, which was released in 2014, are the usual suspects. Early in the day, the Twitch directory for the game was topped by the platform’s most-watched streamer for the last three years running, xQc.

Meanwhile, other top non-English speaking content creators are reeling in viewers for their respective language demographic. Among the top creators playing the game include Gronkh, Trymacs, exodus, TheGrefg, and Jahrein.

It’s a bit early to have a good idea of which content creators are the best Sons of the Forest gamers, but based on historical evidence of playing a wide variety of gamers, here are a few streamers that you might want to check out first.

xQc

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

This is an obvious choice for someone to check out. There’s a reason why he’s consistently the most-watched content creator on Twitch. XQc’s personality might be a little bit too high-energy for some, but it’s difficult to ignore his pure entertainment value.

Meanwhile, he’s a pure gamer through and through. Having an abundance of experience across a multitude of games, xQc is a former Overwatch League pro, so you can expect him to pick up the game quickly. And if he doesn’t, the ensuing dumpster fire will almost assuredly be hysterically humorous.

Shroud

Screengrab via Shroud on Twitch

The former CS:GO pro is the Yin to xQc’s Yang. Contrasting all of xQc’s energy, Shroud is as cool as the other side of the pillow. He and his playgroup create a much more relaxed viewing experience if you find yourself getting too riled up by xQc’s generally anxiety-inducing demeanor.

Shroud is also known for being one of the most gifted players in the history of first-person shooters, and he has a knack for picking up games quickly. Additionally, he games with a group of friends that are also experienced and talented in their own rights with gamers like Just9n and Bnans.

CohhCarnage

Screengrab via CohhCarnage (YouTube)

Being a single-player and co-op game, it only makes sense that Sons of the Forest would fall under the umbrella of what CohhCarnage might excel at streaming. In the last 365 days, Carnage has streamed at least 15 hours in 50 different games, according to stats from Sully Gnome.

Carnage’s experience as a variety streamer is unmatched, and he’s bringing that long-standing love and knowledge of games to Sons of the Forest. Unlike xQc and Shroud, Carnage is approaching the game without a group of friends. Instead of doing the game’s co-op option, he has started his time in the game alone, providing a different viewing experience for those who might prefer single-player gaming.