Asmongold finds humor in ‘Bill Clinton’ kid drama during The Game Awards

The imposter on stage during The Game Awards last night drew an immediate strong reaction online, with many people finding it funny, a lot of people considering it a serious issue, and just about everyone being confused.

After making what initially came across as a nonsensical statement referencing former U.S. President Bill Clinton when he was able to sneak on stage, what appeared to be a teenage boy left everyone reeling. Reacting to the situation on his stream today, Asmongold was all about the chaos and expressed how humorous he believed the stunt was.

“I don’t know if the kid’s some sort of crazy racist or anything like that,” he said. “That kind of stuff is funny. I hope that the guys from FromSoftware can see some of the humor in it.”

Immediately following the incident, The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley announced that the individual who crashed the stage had been arrested. And today, a pair of journalists for reputable outlets, Forbes and Bloomberg, said that they had spoken to the child.

While it appears that the situation was likely intended to be a harmless prank, it also raised security concerns, but about all that Asmongold could do was laugh at the situation. Pulling up an edited image of the child that made him look like he was doing an “invasion” in a Dark Souls game, Asmon expressed how he truly felt about it all.

“It might have been worth it,” he said. “This is better than anything that would have come out of the show because people always forget these shows. After a year or so, people forget about it. This kid will be a legend in the Dark Souls community for the next fucking five years.”