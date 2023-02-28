Amouranth is joining the Twitch boxing craze at Ibai’s next big streaming show

Even though she’s one the biggest stars on Twitch with a tried-and-true streaming style that keeps the massive viewership numbers rolling in, that hasn’t stopped Amouranth from branching out to her heart’s content.

Not only has she invested in businesses and websites, but she’s also been experimenting with her content, such as dabbling in game-related streams and hosting events. And it’s all for a good cause—to raise money and establish her own animal sanctuary.

As a result, fans have seen her take on all kinds of challenges, but the next may be the biggest yet. She’ll be making her boxing debut at Ibai’s La Velada Del Ano 3 boxing event on July 1. Amouranth will take on Mayichi, a Spanish streamer with more than 1.7 million Twitch followers, and fans can’t wait to see her step out of the hot tub and into the squared circle.

Quinto combate de la velada del año III: pic.twitter.com/kIocX6R2H8 — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) February 27, 2023

The first two Ibai La Velada Del Ano events were both record-breaking broadcasts. The inaugural one hit 1.5 million concurrent viewers, which was a record at the time. The second one more-than-doubled that with 3.3 million and holds the Twitch top spot to this day. With the help of Amouranth and her army of six million Twitch followers, there’s a good chance the next one will crack that, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Other fights on the card include Ampeter vs. Papi Gavi, Rivers vs. La Rivers, Luzu vs. Fernafloo, Shelao vs. Viruzz, and Germán Garmendia vs. Coscu. Amouranth’s is the penultimate one.