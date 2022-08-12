It's the next in a long-line of exciting projects.

Twitch star Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has made an absurd amount of money on OnlyFans. But since her retirement is looming, she’s looking to branch out into different projects, including an ‘e-girl’ talent agency.

The latest one she’s committed to is helping develop a new platform called Shush Hub. Amouranth is convinced it’s going to be a total game changer that could rival the likes of OnlyFans.

“I’m super excited to be working with Shush Club on their content platform,” she said in an announcement video. She believes it’s going to “shake things up.”

“With instant payouts and a marketing portal that actually connects content creators with affiliate marketing and advertising deals, Shush is going to be a total game changer.”

So excited to be advising @Shush_club's development team – this platform is gonna be a TOTAL gamechanger!! ❤️❤️#ShushClubhttps://t.co/4pggNvQPad pic.twitter.com/c2ycqwbXTk — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) August 11, 2022

The official website says it will be a blockchain-powered alternative to mainstream platforms like internet content subscription service OnlyFans and will serve as an ‘Adult NFT Marketplace,’ in addition to traditional media formats.

Not much is known beyond that, at this stage. However, Amouranth has certainly painted it in a favorable light, which makes it seem all the more compelling for creators.

Screengrab via Amouranth on Twitch

2022 has been a stellar year for the financially savvy star. Not only has she been killing it in terms of viewership numbers, but her entrepreneurial endeavors are paying off in dividends.

In fact, she’s even considering flirting with the idea of hosting investment-focused streams on Twitch from time to time to help people take a leaf out of her book.