Amouranth hints at investment in Twitch stream amid upcoming retirement from OnlyFans

Popular streamer and content creator Amouranth recently confirmed a career pivot off of OnlyFans, also hinting at a significant investment into her Twitch channel as she seeks to produce different kinds of content.

Amouranth is among the top earners on both Twitch and OnlyFans, revealing several months ago that she made over $1 million a month just from her OnlyFans content in a podcast with Ethan Klein. Aside from her direct content, the ASMR streamer has also grown a diverse investment portfolio that includes buying into multiple gas stations as well as Activision Blizzard stock.

But now, Amouranth has officially confirmed her eventual move off of OnlyFans this June. “End of an era. It’s time to stop being an e-girl cold turkey and quit OnlyFans in June,” Amouranth said.

Though she announced her upcoming retirement on one platform, Amouranth also previewed a massive investment in her Twitch channel. “I just made a $350,000-$400,000 investment in content on Twitch,” she said. “You are all invited, will announce at end of week.”

While it’s unknown what exactly this investment could be, Amouranth is optimistic about her career and content pivot. “Outcome is binary, either it works or it doesn’t. We’re all-in,” the streamer wrote in a follow-up tweet. Amouranth went on to say she has long been considering such a career move but that “this is the first time I put considerable real time, muscle and dinero behind the efforts.”

Amouranth describes her new intended content as something that’s far different from anything she has made before. “We’re moving ‘influencer’ and ‘creator economy’ into what is traditionally the domain and competency of legacy media,” she said. Amouranth promised fans that they can expect bigger budgets and bigger risks with her upcoming pivot.

Though she’s not off of OnlyFans until June, the creator’s time left on the platform is seemingly short. What exactly follows this significant career move will undoubtedly slowly be realized by Amouranth.