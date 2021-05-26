Ibai breaks 1.5 million viewers on Twitch with boxing event

He now holds second place in the race for most concurrent viewers on the platform.

The Spanish Twitch community has remained undefeated. Streamer Ibai Llanos took the second-place spot on Twitch’s concurrent viewers leaderboard after pulling in more than 1.5 million viewers today.

This happened earlier today while Ibai was streaming LA VELADA DEL AÑO, or The Evening of the Year, a series of boxing matches featuring other Spanish streamers and content creators, including former League of Legends pro Antonio “Reven” Pino and esports personality Elm “ElmiilloR” Cherto.

Acabo de batir mi récord de viewers en toda mi historia de Twitch superando a las campanadas solo con la cuenta atrás.



No vuelvo a mirar esto hasta que acabe. Se os ha ido la puta cabeza.



Empezamos ya. pic.twitter.com/OEqJCAPWAQ — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 26, 2021

The broadcast took place live from an actual boxing ring, with Ibai hosting the event alongside multiple commentators, staffers, and competitors. It peaked at 1,538,645 concurrent viewers and averaged around one million viewers throughout the four-hour stream, according to Twitchmetrics.

With this stream, Ibai now holds the record for the second-most concurrent viewers to view a Twitch stream, only behind Spanish streamer David “TheGrefg” Martínez.

Grefg broke the record, previously held by Ninja, on Jan. 11 with 2,468,668 peak concurrent viewers. This gives Spain both of the top spots in terms of concurrent viewership on Twitch.

Prior to this record, Ibai averaged around 73,000 viewers over the last month, mostly through variety streaming, with a focus on Just Chatting, League, Grand Theft Auto V, and party games like Among Us. He also typically streams every day for at least a few hours, having been active for a minimum of one hour per day since Jan. 11, according to TwitchTracker.