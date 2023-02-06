Animal Empire: Amouranth explains her ultimate career goal

Amouranth is one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the planet, with many attributing the success of hot tub steams to her. With her massive audience and gained riches, you might wonder what her plans are when she decides to leave streaming behind.

Thankfully, we don’t have to ask her anymore because fellow streamer xQc posed the question during a Q&A with the 29-year-old on his channel.

Amouranth explained that she has a vision for what her life looks like post-streaming, and it’ll come as no surprise to long-time fans that it involves animals.

“I want to take my stream and use that to educate people for animals,” she explained. “I want to rescue dogs and horses. I want to either have my own sanctuary or I want to be able to work at an existing sanctuary and support it with huge donations.”

She also discussed her desire to have her own space with hundreds of acres of land where people can go to experience what life is like living on a ranch, which she would also use to rescue animals too.

Even though her dream of a sanctuary hasn’t come to fruition just yet, that hasn’t stopped Amouranth from using her platform to help animals. Back in Dec. 2022, she hosted a live broadcast from a dog shelter in Houston, Texas, tweeting out a picture of Hercules, the shelter’s longest resident who was searching for a home.

Someone in #Houston please adopt Hercules 😭 He’s been there for 6 months. He wags his tail so hard against the kennel that the tip of it bleeds 🥺❤️ Come get this big sweetie at CAPs pic.twitter.com/kp2qMQ0DBr — Amouranth (@Amouranth) December 15, 2022

Amouranth isn’t the only streamer who has gotten involved in animal welfare thanks to their Twitch exploits. Maya Higa opened her own wildlife rehabilitation back in 2021 and now lives on the grounds of the Alveus Sanctuary, from which she regularly broadcasts herself working with animals.