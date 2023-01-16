Aceu gifted a ton of Twitch subs to Apex streamer who won a bet against him

Apex Legends is one of the top battle royales out right now, drawing in players who are attracted to its incredible champions and rapid gameplay. It’s also got a community that isn’t afraid to support one another, with popular streamer Aceu recently betting a streamer he couldn’t get a certain amount of damage, awarding him with a wild number of gifted subs.

In a clip shared on YouTube by NoobHunter, players can see Extesyy playing a round of Apex when he notices that Aceu follows his account. In the clip, he can be heard reacting to Aceu telling him that he will drop 100 gifted subs if he’s able to get 4,000 damage. While his first match didn’t go as planned, he managed to get there in his second game, at which point Aceu follows on his promise.

When he played another match, he got 6,000 damage, at which point Aceu gifted another 100 subs to Extesyy. After getting nearly 300 subs out of his goal of 42, the clip ended, but it’s assumed that Aceu gifted three 100 sub gifts. With every 100 subs being around $499, it amounts to just under $1,500 for reaching his damage goals in the match.

While it’s an impressive amount of damage, it’s nice to see streamers like Aceu giving back to smaller streamers who might not otherwise see profits from streaming. While Aceu plays Apex, he’s also known to play a variety of different multiplayer shooters. He recently left NRG to join Sentinels shortly after.

Hopefully, we see more of these pro players giving back to the community who help support the game they compete in.