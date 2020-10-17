2 out of 3 most-rated WoW PvP players indefinitely banned by Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment issued three suspensions in a recent post on the official forums with two players being the highest-rated World of Warcraft PvP players in its history.

Andreas “Raiku” Meaney and Rene “Swapxy” Pinkera of XSET Gaming have been indefinitely banned a couple of days after reaching 3,655 rating in three-vs-three, the highest in WoW PvP history. The third teammate Oscar “Whaazz” Wulff didn’t receive any punishment.

Can't believe we actually ended this season on 3655!

We ended as the highest rated 3v3 team to ever exist in WoW History. Also my girlfriend @Emmiht went from 2200 to 2700 cr & getting her first Gladiator today! She has been playing PvP for only 1 season & already 2.7 in 2s & 3s! pic.twitter.com/EJScFbIZQj — Whaazz (@Whaazzwow) October 14, 2020

The individuals were banned due to bad behavior, according to the official ruleset, namely indecent language following leaked private VoDs which surfaced yesterday. The videos have been deleted from Twitter and Reddit following the issuance of the suspensions.

In addition to these two indefinitely bans, Blizzard issued Martin “Loony” Moazzez a one-year ban due to his account not being in good standing, according to the official ruleset.

While this is a good start for the WoW PvP community with Blizzard taking action against those who do not show sportsmanlike conduct, there are other issues plaguing the community, including wintrading and boosting, which have become more prevalent lately.