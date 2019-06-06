FaZe Clan’s youngest Fortnite player, H1ghsky1, has begun streaming on YouTube following his ban from Twitch. The 12-year-old was banned from the popular streaming platform yesterday due to controversy about his age.

This issues stemmed around the lawsuit set by popular Fortnite pro Turner “Tfue” Tenney, where he revealed that FaZe Clan had pressured H1ghsky into lying about his age. Further evidence showed that the young pro was actually 11 years old when he signed with FaZe.

Now, people are not allowed to stream on Twitch unless they are over the age of 13, which meant that H1ghsky wasn’t allowed to broadcast on the platform for at least another year.

Rod Breslau on Twitter already 3,000 viewers. h1ghsky’s mom is clearly visible on stream now, which allows him to stream per YouTube’s new rules banning children from streaming without adult supervision

YouTube has a similar rule to Twitch, in that minors cannot stream content unless accompanied by an adult. This is why H1ghsky had his mother join him on his stream so that he could abide by YouTube’s rules for people his age.

On stream, H1ghsky addressed the concerns surrounding his age, to which he confirmed he is only 12-years-old. He apologized for the lie, saying that he only did it in order to “fulfill [his] dream” and that the age gap was “holding him back.” These circumstances should be fine for him, seeing as he only needs to wait another year before he can stream without his mom in the background.

