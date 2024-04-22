Who is the model for Eve in Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade is the first triple-A entry from SHIFT UP, a Korean developer, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. And the game has made waves since its debut thanks to its stunning main character, Eve.

Eve is the poster girl for Stellar Blade as its heroine, and her beautiful looks and design have had the gaming industry talking in the lead-up to the game’s release, for better or worse. The action game stars Eve in the hack-and-slash adventure, but she was modeled after a real person.

Here’s everything to know about Eve, and the real life human being that the Stellar Blade main character was modeled after.

Stellar Blade Eve model

Eve is the talk of the town. Image via Shift Up Second EVE Studio

The body model for Eve in Stellar Blade is a Korean model named Shin Jae-eun. The game’s developer, SHIFT UP, revealed this information at the end of 2023, months before Stellar Blade’s release on PS5.

Shin Jae-eun is obviously a very attractive person, being a successful model, but while Eve’s body is modeled after Shin Jae-eun, the heroine’s face was created by SHIFT UP.

“Yes, we did base the character of Eve on the model Shin Jae-eun,” Stellar Blade director Hyung-Tae Kim said in a February 2024 interview with Push Square. “We thought that her body shape would be a good reference for the character that we were pursuing. But the face was created originally in-house – it’s just the body of the model that we scanned for the game.”

Eve’s body type and skin-tight suit has been controversial for some, but the director was unapologetic about the heroine’s design in the game.

Here she is. Photo via @love_zennyrt on Instagram

“Of course, it depends on how you define beautiful bodies, but for us we wanted to come up with the most attractive looking body for the user,” Hyung-Tae Kim said. “So this is why we made the decision to work with her.”

Regardless of how you feel about Stellar Blade the game, while playing or watching a playthrough of it, you’re now in the know that it’s Shin Jae-eun’s body being controlled by the player as they slice through monsters as Eve.

Stellar Blade releases for the PS5 on April 26.

