Starfield: Where to get ammo on Jemison

Jemison is the central planet of the United Colonies and home to New Atlantis, the largest metropolitan area in Starfield. Given the sheer size of this sprawling urban area, you can find plenty of merchandise here, including ammo and weapons.

Though there are plenty of ways to avoid conflict in Starfield, sometimes you need settle disputes with bullets or lasers. If you find yourself getting into gunfights fairly often, you’ll need to stock up on plenty of ammo. Thankfully, Jemison is one of the best places to gather ammo before venturing into the blackest sea. Here’s where you need to go if you’re searching for places to buy ammo on Jemison.

Where to buy ammo in New Atlantis

New Atlantis is the best place to purchase ammo on Jemison, along with plenty other supplies, cosmetics, and ship upgrades. While you might think that you would find an ammunition store in the Commercial District, you can actually find an ammo supplier in the Residential District.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Centaurian Arsenal, found between the Apollo and Mercury Towers, is the best spot to purchase both ammo and weapons in the city. Along with most types of ammo for the various weapons you have likely collected, you can also find particles and ammo for energy weapons.

Though you might only be in the market of ammo, you can also find various rare and modified weapons here, on occasion. Aside from this, the shop primarily sells common-type guns, including the Eon, Grendel, Maelstrom, and more. If you’re a ballistics-focused build, you definitely want to stock up on Jemison pretty often.

