Starfield: Where is Akila City?

It’s no surprise it can be difficult to find your bearings during your playthrough of Starfield. You will find yourself traversing the galaxy and exploring all sorts of solar systems and planets, so you are probably going to get lost more than once. Because of this, it is useful to know where certain areas are in the game so you can navigate to them with ease and without having to stop and ask your fellow space travelers for directions every five minutes.

One place that you are likely to find yourself returning to often is Akila City, as it’s one of the major settlements found in Starfield along with Neon and New Atlantis. There are also various quests that take place in the city—including ones in the main storyline—so it’s helpful to know the location. With this in mind, we are going to have a look at where exactly Akila City is and how to get there.

What solar system is Akila City in?

You will find Akila City within the Cheyenne solar system, which can be found to the right of the Alpha Centauri system (which is where you will start in the game). The Cheyenne system can be reached when traveling from the Alpha Centauri system by plotting a course through the Barnard’s Star system and the Narion system.

The Cheyenne solar system is where you find Akila City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Which planet is Akila City on?

Once you are in the Cheyenne system, you will find Akila City on planet Akila. It’s quite easy to find thanks to having the same name as the city itself, but it’s also easy to spot in terms of location in the Cheyenne system, sitting just to the right of the solar system’s large blue sun.

Head over to planet Akila to get to Akila City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How do you land in Akila City?

To land your ship in Akila City, hover over the planet Akila and click on it. This will give you a close-up look at the planet and highlight the various different areas where you can land to start exploring. One of these icons will be for Akila City, so all you have to do to land there is navigate your cursor over to this particular icon. You will see a prompt with the button/key that you need to press to land.

As the name suggests, planet Akila is where Akila City is located. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So there is everything that you need to know about how to find Akila City in Starfield. The city has a wild west vibe to it so if you are looking to roleplay a space cowboy during your time with the sci-fi RPG, then you are going to want to add Akila City to your list of frequent visiting spots during your intergalactic travels.

