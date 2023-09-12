Starfield: How to fix ‘Repair Ship Not Working’ Error

The “Repair Ship Not Working” error in Starfield makes it impossible for players to repair and heal their ships. This error lost me my fair share of battles, but I found a few temporary fixes that allowed me to bypass it.

Outlasting an enemy ship will be the key to winning some of the space battles in Starfield. The best way to do this will be through repairing your Starfield ship, but there have been instances where the “Repair Ship Not Working” error prevented players from doing so.

A permanent fix for this error should be deployed in an upcoming Starfield patch, and you can try the following fixes until Bethesda gets rid of this error for good.

How can you fix the ‘Repair Ship Not Working’ Error in Starfield?

The “Repair Ship Not Working” error in Starfield has a few triggers that players can accidentally activate during their playthroughs. Considering these triggers are also common features and hotkeys in the game, the error might appear one too many times until you figure out exactly what causes it.

1) Disable scan mode

Flying around in scan mode can be helpful, but the scanner has been causing UI elements to disappear in Starifled. I’ve also found it difficult to dock my ship on a Staryard after having scan mode on, and it looks to be affecting the interface during ship fights.

Disable scan mode to see if the repair prompts come back. Better yet, you can also restart Starfield and make sure that you don’t use scan mode before entering a ship battle. It sounds impractical, but it’s one of the best ways of avoiding this error altogether until Bethesda rolls out a fix.

2) Use alternative repair methods

Even if the repair prompt doesn’t appear on your screen, you might still be able to repair your Starfield ship through alternative methods. When you need to heal your ship, open the character menu and choose your ship.

If you have enough Ship Parts in your inventory, you should be able to use them to repair your ship via the R key on your PC and the right stick on Xbox.

3) Double-check your Starfield repair keybind

The “O” key might not have been the best choice for repairing your Starfield ship. Some players confuse it with a zero, and you may have also changed it unintentionally while adjusting your keybinds.

Go through your list of hotkeys and ensure that you’re pressing the right button when it’s time to repair.

4) Have a large Ship Part supply and always buy new ones

This bug can also appear even if you have Ship Parts in your inventory. Starfield may not recognize your existing ones for some reason, and buying new ship parts refreshes its memory. Alternatively, you can also transfer Ship Parts from your personal inventory to your ship cargo and try repairing your ship again.

5) Restart Starfield

When too many bugs get triggered and you don’t know what to do, restarting Starfield will be the only thing left to do. Doing so will give you a fresh start, and you should be able to repair your ship plenty of times before the bug returns.

