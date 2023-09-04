How to dock your ship on a Staryard in Starfield

You can’t travel in open space forever in Starfield. Sooner or later, you’ll need to dock your ship to replenish your supplies, but the docking process may not always go smoothly.

Docking your ship on a Staryard has proven itself to be a difficult process in Starfield’s early access, but we have the solution.

A sneaky bug has been causing the dock button to disappear in Starfield. Since the dock option is the sole indicator of whether you’re in docking distance, some Starfield players have been unable to dock Staryards. If you’re stuck on the “Dock with Nova Galactic Staryard” due to being unable to dock your ship on a Staryard, here’s how you can fix it.

How can you dock your ship on a Staryard in Starfield?

For the purpose of this guide, we will go through the docking a Staryard process as if it’s your first time.

Approach the blue glowing hexagon and the white diamond of the Staryard. Get close to these two and try different angles until you see the name of the Staryard appear. When you get close enough to the Staryard and its name appears, press “E” on PC and “A” on Xbox. After doing so, hold down the “R” key on PC and the “X” button on Xbox.

The Docking interface that is supposed to appear when players get close to a Staryard. Screenshot by Dot Esports When the bug happens, the docking options will be nowhere to be found, and you’ll only see the name of the Staryard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normally, while docking a Staryard, the option Dock and Hail should appear below the Staryard’s name when you get close enough. When this bug happens, Dock and Hail options won’t appear even if you can see the Staryard’s name in Starfield.

This doesn’t mean you can’t dock your ship. The option to Dock and Hail will still be available, but you just won’t see them on your screen. The solution to this bug is technically performing a regular dock after seeing the name of the Staryard, and the docking cutscene should initiate to let you know everything is okay.

Why does the docking bug happen at Staryards in Starfield?

According to our play tests, the docking bug at Staryards happens after flying around with scan mode in your ship for some time. We tried restarting Starfield and never activated scan mode on our ship to test this, and the docking option appeared normally.

About the author