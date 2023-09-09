Where to buy Ship Parts in Starfield

Ship fights are an integral part of Starfield. No matter how much you try to avoid them, there will come a time when you’ll find yourself in a fierce battle that will truly test your ship. During these fights, repairing your ship will give you the upper hand, and you’ll need Ship Parts to do that.

During my ten hours, I paid the price of not having enough Ship Parts in Starfield on multiple occasions. Many foes humbled me to the point where I now check almost all vendors I visit for Ship Parts to stack up. If you’re a clumsy pilot like me, you should also sail into the unknown with plenty of Ship Parts.

Where can you buy Ship Parts in Starfield?

Wen Tseng sells Ship Parts in Starfield and she’s located in UC Distribution Center, New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports. UC Distribution Center in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You can find Ship Parts at the Trade Authority Kiosk in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The Trade Authority Kiosk in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Emerson Shepherd sells Ship Parts in Starfield and he’s located in Akila City. Screenshot by dot Esports Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City. SCreenshot by Dot Esports Denis Averin sells Ship Parts in Starfield and he’s located in Cydonia. Screenshot by Dot Esports. UC Exchange in Cydonia, Mars. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can buy Ship Parts from four different vendors in Starfield. There’s also a chance that more vendors might have Ship Parts in their inventories, but I could only verify the following ones with my current progress.

Wen Tseng — UC Distribution Center, the Commercial District, New Atlantis. Trade Authority Kiosk — the landing pad, New Atlantis. Emerson Shepherd — Shepherd’s General Store, Akila City, Akila. Denis Averin — UC Exchange, Cydonia, Mars.

Can you get ship parts for free in Starfield?

If you’re short on credits, you can also prioritize finding ship parts for free in Starfield. There are a few methods to do this, and most require some effort due to ship battles.

Loot enemy ships after each combat. Help Faction ships that are battling Crimson Fleet ships, and choose to get Ship Parts as rewards.

How to use Ship Parts to repair your ship in Starfield

Be sure to keep your ship in top shape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When battling in space in Starfield, your ship will take structural hull damage once its shields are depleted. Once the hull reaches zero, you’re done. Always keep power on your shields in combat to protect your ship’s hull.

When you absolutely need to use Ship Parts to heal your ship in Starfield, the game will let you know through a visual ping on your HUD. You’ll be prompted to press O on PC and the right thumbstick on Xbox to use Ship Parts in Starfield. Obviously, if you don’t have any Ship Parts left, you won’t be able to repair the ship on the fly.

Alternatively, once out of combat, find a Ship Services Technician at a major city or outpost and pay to repair your ship. I happened upon one in my travels while walking around Pluto, and he offered to fix my ship for 1,100 credits. It might set you back a few thousand credits, but if you go without Ship Parts you won’t have an easier way to fix your ship early on.

