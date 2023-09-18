Starfield: How to complete Back to Vectera mission

Back to Vectera is the third missions for Constellation in Starfield. This mission to rescue Barret from his Crimson Fleet captors can be unlocked only after you complete The Old Neighborhood, The Empty Nest, and Into the Unkown quests.

In this mission, you will not only gain a new companion in Barret, but also two optional crew members and plenty of loot. Though fairly straightforward, this is a rather lengthy main story mission. If you find yourself stuck on any part of Back to Vectera, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Barrett, Heller, and Lin in Starfield

Travel back to the Narion System, where you first started Starfield | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first task in Back to Vectera in Starfield is to meet with Barrett, Heller, and Lin, all assumed to be on the Vectera moon. This all should look pretty familiar to you since this is where you started the game. Vectera can be found in the Narion System, just beside Alpha Centuari and Sol.

Once you arrive on the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost, you can speak to Lin. Your former supervisor will tell you that Barrett and Heller were both taken by space pirates. In order to find out where those pirates made off with your friends, you need to fire up the broken comms computer.

Where to find three Power Cells to fix the Comms Computer in Starfield

If you don’t already have three Emergency Power Cells on hand, you’ll need to find three around the Argos Outpost to fix the Comms Computer. Thankfully, you won’t have to look far. I found three Power Cells at the following locations:

Inside the Comms Computer building, near Heller’s Cutter . Found on a storage shelf.

. Found on a storage shelf. Inside the Comms Computer building. Take a right from Heller’s Cutter and enter into the nearest door. The Power Cell can be found under a blank monitor.

from Heller’s Cutter and The Power Cell can be found Found in the building across from the Comms Computer building. The Power Cell will be immediately to your left after entering through the air lock.

You can also speak with Lin and find another Power Cell by the large robot beside her afterwards. Now that the computer is operational, you can use it to access Incoming Ship Logs and read the Emergency Transmission. This is a message left by Barrett that signals where to find them both.

Before leaving, you can speak with Lin. At this point, you are able to recruit Lin on your ship for absolutely free. I recommend doing this as she is one of the better Outpost crew members in Starfield. Her explosives skill also gives a generous buff if you tend to use explosive weapons.

How to recruit Heller in Starfield

Finding Heller will give you another clue as to Barrett’s location | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The emergency signal left by Heller and Barrett will take you to a randomly selected planet. This should be a planet inside a system that fits within your general level range, though the exact planet is completely random.

No matter where you land, you will find Heller fairly close to your landing site. Though wounded, Heller is alive and gives you yet another Emergency Transmission disk. You will need to open your inventory and listen to this disk in order to progress. You can find it under either New or Notes in your inventory.

After you listen to this, you can recruit Heller onto your crew much like you could with Lin. Much like the supervisor, Heller’s specialty remains at Outposts. I found Heller incredibly useful as his Geology skill allows rarer in-organic materials to be found at your various Outposts.

How to rescue and recruit Barrett in Starfield

The final part of this mission is to finally save Barrett from the Crimson Fleet. After you listen to the Emergency Transmission, you can fly to the Ransacked Research Outpost on Bessel III. This moon is filled with Crimson Fleet guards that are hostile on sight. Be sure to either pack plenty of ammo to take care of this problem or be prepared to sneak your way out.

Inside the moon base, Barrett and Matsura are engaged in deep philosophical talk like friends. Even though Barrett has built up a rapport with the pirate, you still need to get him out. For this, you have a few options:

Persuade Matsura to release Barrett by passing a fairly difficult Persuasion Check

to release Barrett by passing a fairly difficult Persuasion Check Attack the pirate captain

the pirate captain Pay Barrett’s ransom fee

Bring along Sarah Morgan, who pays the fee for you

No matter what, you can get Barrett back on your ship and to The Lodge. Now that Barrett has been rescued, you have finished the Back to Vectera mission and can travel with Barrett like any other companion.

