Starfield: How to acquire Anti-Gravity Field power

As you progress through the Constellation questline in Starfield, you can gradually unlock more cosmic powers. The Anti-Gravity Field is the first, and arguably most useful, power that you can acquire.

The cosmic powers in Starfield essentially function like shouts in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, with each power unlocked from a temple giving you a new, unique tool in your arsenal. From using the power of the sun to shoot off Solar Flares to distorting and slowing time itself, these powers are incredible ways to get past difficult encounters, track down NPCs, or gain an advantage in speech checks.

If you are trying to acquire the Anti-Gravity Field power in Starfield, this is what you need to do.

How to unlock the Anti-Gravity Field power in Starfield

Anti Gravity Field is the first power you unlock, though not the last | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will unlock the Anti-Gravity Field power as part of the Into the Unknown questline for Constellation. This is the fifth and most lengthy mission up to this point in the main storyline.

After completing The Old Neighborhood, you will have three missions to choose from that all center around collecting a new Artifact piece and meeting another member of Constellation. Given how useful the Anti-Gravity Field power can be in difficult combat situations, I recommend that you pursue the Into the Unknown mission first.

The mission begins with rescuing Andreja from House Va’ruun soldiers on Tau Ceti II and reaching Artifact Iota. Once you place this Artifact at the Lodge, Vladmir will call you back to The Eye and inform you about a large anomaly on Procyon 3. This is the first temple that you will encounter in Starfield.

Like with all future temples you find, you will need to use your scanner to find the temple’s location. Once inside the temple, chase down the glowing lights in the zero-gravity room until the rings in the center align and open into a portal. Enter inside and you will be given the Anti-Gravity Field ability.

How to upgrade the Anti-Gravity Field Power in Starfield

Anti-Gravity Field will suspend enemies in mid-air | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you obtain your Starborn powers, you can work to upgrade these powers as well. Note, this section will contain massive spoilers for the main storyline of Starfield.

You can upgrade your powers by stepping into The Unity and starting fresh on a New Game+ run. By unlocking the same power once again in the Powers Beyond quest chain from Vladimir, you can upgrade your power.

The name of your power in the powers menu will reflect the current level of that ability. For example, your power name will read Anti-Gravity Field III after unlocking it three times. You can upgrade each power up to ten times.

Upgrades primarily influence the duration and energy cost of the power. While Anti-Gravity Field is initially a very high-cost power that completely drains your energy bar, a fully upgraded Anti-Gravity Field can be cast in rapid fire.

