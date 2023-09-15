Starfield: All Earth landmarks and how to find them

Starfield has over 1,000 planets and moons to explore and, while humanity may have left Earth as a barren and hostile landscape, there are still plenty of Landmarks to find.

Trips to return to humanity’s home planet detail everything that has gone wrong with Earth, serving as a huge warning in the real world, and the massive changes to the landscape are hammered home when a familiar sight is added to find.

Players cannot just visit the surface of Earth themselves and stumble across the Landmarks as even a seemingly perfect placement of a Landing Zone on the planet does not result in what you’re looking for—something I tried to do with no success.

Instead, you’ll need to find and read books strewn across the galaxy that provide a new activity to complete with the task of visiting the specified Landmark—and we’ve got the details on exactly where to do that here.

How to find the Starfield London Landmark – The Shard

Only a Shard of London remains. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A trip to England’s capital city to visit The Shard can be done relatively easily in Starfield, as long as you read the corresponding book: Oliver Twist.

Oliver Twist can be found at Sinclair’s Book Store in Akila City, which can be found in the Cheyenne system. Thankfully, it’s as simple as locating the store, speaking to the owner, and purchasing the required book.

Once you have the book, you’ll unlock an activity to visit the London Landmark on Earth. Fly there and you’ll be placed near The Shard, with an objective marker showing the location of a snow globe.

Pick it up, take some photos if you like, and wrap up your journey.

How to find the Starfield New York Landmark – The Empire State Building

Empire State of Mind. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The book you need to visit the New York Landmark is called Our Lost Heritage, which you’ll need to steal from the desk of President Abello. You can find his office on one of the upper floors of the MAST building in New Atlantis.

When I entered the office, President Abello was standing in front of the desk and I stole the book without him noticing by crouching behind him and the desk. However, I was wearing a suit that turned me invisible when I remained still.

Thankfully, as long as you interact with the book, you’ll unlock the required Activity, so you can simply hand it back if you get caught. Either way, you’ll be directed to the New York Landmark on Earth.

An objective marker beneath the Empire State Building will lead you to the snow globe, with the Activity concluding once you’ve collected it.

How to find the Starfield Cairo Landmark – The Pyramids

Walk like an Egyptian. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I highly recommend doing this Landmark at the same time as London, as you can purchase the required book, The Ancient Civilization of Egypt, from the same location: Sinclair’s Book Store in Akila City.

Speak to the owner, purchase the book, and you’ll unlock an activity to visit the Cairo Landmark on Earth. You’ll be placed by one of the Pyramids of Giza, or what is remaining of them, and have a little bit of a walk to another.

Follow the objective marker to the second Pyramid and pick up the snow globe to complete the activity.

How to find the Starfield Saint Louis Landmark – The Gateway Arch

Arch nemesis. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Price of Destiny book is required to unlock the Saint Louis Landmark in Starfield, which can be acquired from Benjamin Bayu’s penthouse in Neon—though you’ll need to do some leg work in order to get access.

Benjamin Bayu can be found in Booth 4 of the Astral Lounge’s VIP area, which you can get access to by becoming a VIP for 1,000 credits. You’ll then need to sneak up and pickpocket the key from him, which provides access to his penthouse to grab the required book.

Leave the Astral Lounge and turn left to access the private elevator to the penthouse, where the book can be found on the right side of the desk.

Once you arrive at the Saint Louis Landmark, an objective marker will lead to beneath The Gateway Arch where you can collect the snow globe to complete the activity.

How to find the Starfield Hong Kong Landmark – The International Commerce Center

Towering into the stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The book you need to access the Activity for the Hong Kong Landmark is Maurice Lyon’s journal, which can be found on a metal shelf in the museum at the New Homestead settlement on Titan, a moon of Saturn that can be found in the Sol system.

When entering the museum, head down the stairs and immediately turn around. The book will be placed on a metal shelf to the left of the stairs and can be collected without fear of being caught for stealing, as it’s considered to be fair game.

Arriving at the Hong Kong Landmark will show an objective marker to follow, which leads you to the snow globe that you can collect to complete the activity.

How to find the Starfield Shanghai Landmark – The Shanghai Tower

To visit the Shanghai Landmark in Starfield, you’ll need to obtain a book called The Essentials of Modern Macroeconomics. Depending on your progression in the game, this can be found in two places on the star map.

If you are yet to visit Porimma II in the Porrima star system, board the unidentified ship, which provides access to the First Contact mission. If you completed the mission and helped to install a new Grav Drive, the ship, the ECS Constant, can now be found in the Olympus system.

On the ship, find the classroom on the upper floor. You can take the lift to the residential level of the ship, then follow the signs to the classroom. You’ll find the book at the front of the class near the whiteboard and, thankfully, it doesn’t count as stealing to collect it.

After you touchdown at the Shanghai Landmark, follow the objective marker to collect the snow globe and complete the activity.

How to find the Starfield Osaka Landmark – The Abeno Harukas

You need the pirate life for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Accessing the Osaka Landmark is a harder challenge than the other Landmarks in the game, due to the required advancements needed to collect the Diary of Kyosuke Nagata, which requires being with a specific faction.

You’ll need to join the Crimson Fleet by getting arrested in a United Colonies system and completing the Deep Cover mission. Doing so allows you to explore the Faction’s base, the Key, which is located in the Kryx system.

Head to the command center, climb the stairs and head through the door to Delgado’s quarters. On the nightstand near the bed, you’ll find the diary, which unlocks the required Activity on Earth.

After arriving at the Osaka Landmark, you’ll receive an objective marker to follow that leads you to the snow globe and the completion of the Activity.

How to find the Starfield Los Angeles Landmark – The US Bank Tower

A remnant of Los Angeles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To visit the Los Angeles Landmark in Starfield, you will need a copy of the Hope Family Tree. I found this on Ron Hope’s desk in Hopetown, which is located on the planet Polvo in the Valo system. It’s tricky to find on the star map if you don’t know where you are looking, but we’ve got some directions here.

Similarly to the book for the New York Landmark, you’ll have to steal it from the desk. Unfortunately, Ron Hope was sitting there when I entered his office, along with some security, so I had no choice but to steal it, get caught, and spend two days in jail. You can, however, merely pay off the bounty of 295 and hand over stolen goods.

You’ll arrive near the US Bank Tower when you visit the Landmark location marked on Earth, where an objective marker will lead you to another snow globe. Once it’s collected, the Activity will be completed.

How to find the Starfield Dubai Landmark – The Burj Khalifa

Dubai is still a desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Accessing the Dubai Landmark in Starfield is by far the hardest Landmark on Earth to unlock, as the requirements to get the book you need, The Race to the Heavens, means you’ll have to complete several missions in the crimson Fleet questline.

The book can be found in Larry Dumbroksky’s suite on the Siren of the Stars liner, which you will visit during the Breaking the Bank quest. To access this mission, you’ll need to have completed Deep Cover, Rook Meets King, and Echoes of the Past.

Thankfully, the book is an easy find in Dumbrosky’s suite once you have access to the Siren of the Stars, though the process to get there means it’s likely the Dubai landmark will be the last you’ll visit on your playthrough.

After arriving at the Dubai Landmark, you’ll have an objective marker that leads to a snow globe beneath the Burj Khalifa which, in the real world at least, is the tallest building on Earth.

