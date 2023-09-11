Starfield: How to complete the Breaking the Bank mission

Breaking the Bank is a mission that can be undertaken in Starfield as part of the pirate group Crimson Fleet when working undercover for the UC in an attempt to infiltrate the band of deadly space bandits.

This is a mission that will need a touch of subtlety if you want the best possible outcome, though. If you go in guns blazing, all you will do is create a panicked frenzy and draw attention to yourself. This isn’t too big of a deal if you are planning on joining the ranks of the Crimson Fleet later on, but if you want to stay on the UC’s good side, you will definitely benefit from some negotiation and persuasion skill points here. Even if you are a Crimson Fleet pirate through and through, this mission will be a lot easier if you put the gun down (just for a little while).

Breaking the Bank is a major side mission in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this in mind, let’s go through what you need to do to complete the Breaking the Bank mission in Starfield.

Head to the Siren of the Stars ship and get docked

Your first task is to travel to the Aranae system and dock with the luxury liner cruise ship called the Siren of the Stars. The ship is huge, so it is difficult to miss. Once you have docked, you will enter the crew area below deck.

Talk with Captain Rokov

You will be stopped by your man on the inside as you make your way through the crew area. The man in question is Captain Evgeny Rokov, who will start to ask you some rather intrusive questions about your mission. You can choose to tell him or decline his nosy requests.

If you make an offer of credits to him, you will find out he is actively trying to return to the Crimson Fleet. You can try and help him get back into the pirate group by offering to speak to Delgado—the Crimson Fleet leader—about him. You don’t have to be completely honest with Rokov about it, but if you at least offer your help, he will be a useful partner during this mission.

Aye aye, Captain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rokov will give you the Starview Access Pass, which lets you go anywhere on the Siren of the Stars that isn’t specifically locked down.

Optional decisions

There are two major decisions that you have the choice to make during your time on the Siren of the Stars. The first is whether you want to try and nab the ES Award, which Naeva—a high-ranking Crimson fleet member—will have asked you to try and steal for her. The other choice is whether you want to kill or spare Larry Dumbrovsky, the main target of this mission who has the GalBank credentials you need.

Taking the ES Award (optional)

The ES Award can be a lucrative item to have in your possession. Even if you give it to Naeva and cut Captain Rokov in to share some of the credits with him, it’s still not an amount to be scoffed at.

When giving the award to Naeva without telling Rokov, you will get 6,000 credits. If you do tell Rokov, you get 3,000 credits. The award will be worth more if you hold onto it for a little bit longer to sell yourself, with it being worth between 8,000 and 9,000 credits if you do so. You can make even more than this if you have the Commerce skill unlocked, which allows you to buy for less and sell for more.

I would definitely suggest trying to get the ES Award while on the Siren of the Stars, and to do so, you will want to speak to Sheila Holbrooke. Holbrooke is the head of the awards committee and can be found at the bar. She will be marked as an optional objective on your map with a blue mission marker.

Speaking with Sheila Holbrooke

You first need to find out a little more about the award, and Sheila will tell you what you need to know. You will discover that the award is safely locked away in the master safe guarded by the Purser. This isn’t the last time you will speak to Sheila, but for now, it’s off to the Purser’s office.

Speaking with Chief Purser Murata

Head to Chief Purser Murata’s office by following the optional mission marker, and she will explain that you will need a specific access code to get to the award. You can either head back to Sheila or speak with Murata a little more. If you have a high persuasion skill and choose the right dialogue options, you can get a bit of extra information about Rokov and his connection to the Crimson Fleet from Murata.

Chief Purser Murata protects the ES Award. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to Sheila

Return to Sheila and you should be able to talk her into handing over the access code for the reward if you have high persuasion or manipulation stats. You will need to complete six bars in the persuasion check to do so.

I’m not sure whether pickpocketing Sheila could also work, but if you have the skill, then you might as well give it a try if you are struggling to convince her to hand the code over to you.

To steal the ES Award, you will need to speak to Sheila Holbrooke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Opening the safe

With the code in hand, all you need to do now is to head back to the Purser’s office, use the computer to enter the code, and then take the ES Award from the safe in the back room. There are some credits in the safe as well that you can nab for good measure.

Find out more about Dumbrovsky from the ship guests

With that optional choice out of the way, it’s now time to get to the main meat of the mission: finding out what you can about Larry Dumbrovsky. To do this, head to the Starview Ballroom and start asking around. Some guests will give you similar answers—most of which point to Dumbrovsky being a somewhat slimy individual. But eventually, one of the guests will tell you to speak to a woman named Klaudia Swist, who Larry has been spending a lot of time with. Swist can be found upstairs sitting outside the guest suites in a seating area, so head up there and approach her to start talking.

Mingling with the crowd. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bribing or persuading Klaudia Swist

You will have to either bribe or persuade Klaudia to get the necessary information. The outcome isn’t any different depending on what you choose to do, you will just be leaving with your pockets a bit lighter if you fork over your credits rather than trying to convince her.

Bribe or persuade Klaudia to get your intel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like with Murata, you can get a little more information out of Swist if your persuasion skill is high, to the point where she will tell you what she really thinks about Dumbroksy and what she has been doing to manipulate him. This gives you a little more backstory for when you make your decision on whether to kill or spare Dumbrovsky later.

Klaudia will suggest speaking with a corrupted United Collective security officer called Gabriel Vera, who was working with Swist and Dumbrovsky to scam GalBank.

Speaking to Gabriel Vera

You will find Vera working security in the ballroom downstairs, but he isn’t willing to talk with you no matter how high your persuasion ability is. You can ask him a few questions, but he will deflect and get more irritated, so there isn’t much point in staying long.

Return to Captain Rokov

Go back to the Captain and he will come up with a plan to stage an emergency with the life support on the ship to force the guests back into their rooms, giving you the chance to confront Vera in private and possibly get something more concrete out of him.

To do this, Rokov will suggest heading down to the engineering deck and speaking to Chief Engineer Sandin to get into the life support systems.

Go to the engineering deck and talk to Chief Engineer Sandin

Follow the map marker below to the engineering deck and initiate a conversation with Sandin. The only way he will let you through is either through bribery or by bringing up a gambling debt that Rokov mentioned. Rokov told you beforehand that you could allow Sandin to consider his gambling debt with Rokov gone if it meant he would let you into the life support area, but there are some other ways to get him to leave his post too.

If you have the Space Scoundrel or Empath personality traits, there will be special dialogue options that will make Sandin leave his post, allowing you to access his computer and open up the door to the life support systems. Otherwise, you will have to pay him or get Rokov to wipe away his debt.

Trigger the lockdown

To trigger the emergency lockdown, simply hit all three switches in the life support area just beyond the door. The alarms will sound and the guests will have returned to their rooms by the time you leave the engineering deck. Now is the time to get to Vera.

Confront Gabriel Vera

Go back upstairs to the guest suites and go to Gabriel Vera’s room, where you will be able to choose how to deal with him once you have told him about Dumbrovsky cheating him out of his pay. There are also choices regarding what you tell him, such as telling him you are an undercover UC officer or that you are with the Crimson Fleet. The main options here are either offering him a bribe that would cover his lost earnings or straight-up attacking him.

The corrupt cop Gabriel Vera. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bribing him gets you a handy piece of evidence against Dumbrovsky, and although attacking him won’t change the outcome of the mission, it will make all the security forces on the ship hostile toward you, which will make escaping much trickier.

Killing or sparing Larry Dumbrovsky

With all of that out of the way, it is time to deal with Larry Dumbrovsky. As is to be expected, he will try to cut you a deal by offering to negotiate. This is where you will decide whether you want to spare Dumbrovsky or kill him.

If you negotiate, you have the chance to swap the damning transaction log slate from Gabriel Vera for the GalBank credentials that you need from him. This is the better option for those avoiding open violence and conflict, as well as those in deep cover for the UC who want to stay on their good side.

Killing him is an option too, which is appealing to those who like to get straight to the point. But, much like with Vera, killing Dumbrovsky will put a huge target on your head. You will have to fight your way off of the Siren of the Stars and this won’t be an easy task. The UC will also be furious at you, but the end result is basically the same, so the decision will depend on what your preferred playstyle is.

Larry Dumbrovsky. He’s just the worst. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Returning to Captain Rokov

Once you’ve decided Dumbrovsky’s fate, have a quick chat with Rokov again before you leave—he will be waiting around the exit of the guest suite area—and you can let him know that you will put in a good word for him with Delgado.

Going to the GalBank Archives

Undock your ship from the Siren of the Seas and plot your course to New Atlantis with your GalBank Credentials in hand. GalBank is in the Commercial District of New Atlantis and it is hard to miss thanks to the bright green neon lights on the building. Once inside, use the elevator to go down to the Archives.

Talking to the guard

Once you’re in the Archives, you will find one guard behind the desk and it won’t take long to notice that something isn’t quite right when you start talking to him due to his odd behavior. If you keep pressing him, he will tell you that he is being held hostage by the mercenary group Ecliptic and that they are waiting to ambush you. Prepare yourself for a firefight.

Eliminating Ecliptic

There isn’t a huge number of Ecliptic in the vaults, but if they get the jump on you, you might find yourself struggling in this fight. Make sure you are completely prepared with your weapons and armor before you enter the vaults.

Accessing the Vaults

Once the Ecliptic mercenaries are eliminated, follow the blue marker to the GalBank vault computer where you will be able to access the files you need. Navigate to the tab on lost ships and you will find the information that you need on the Legacy and the Supremacy, both of which are necessary to complete certain missions.

Head back to The Key

With all the information that you need ready to go, fly back to The Key and report in with Delgado and Naeva. You have the choice to recommend Captain Rokov to Delgado due to his help with the mission and—if you do so—this will reinstate him as a member of the Crimson Fleet.

After Delgado and Naeva have spoken with you, Naeva will then ask you to follow her somewhere more private so you can speak about the ES Award. You can choose to lie to her if you do have it so you can try your luck at selling it for more. You can also hand it over. Whichever you choose to do, having the award on your person will lead to at least a few thousand extra credits, which is always handy.

Report back to the UC Vigilance

All that is left to do now is report back to the UC Vigilance with your findings. Speak to Commander Ikande, but prepare to get chewed out if you went for the more violent approach.

That’s everything you need to know about finishing the Breaking the Bank mission in Starfield. Once you have reported back to the Vigilance, Breaking the Bank will be complete and you will be ready to move on to the next step in your Crimson Fleet infiltration mission.

