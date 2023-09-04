Starfield Breaking the Bank: Should you kill or spare Larry Dumbrosky?

In Starfield, every decision counts. Pivotal moments arise where your choices can alter the course of events. Breaking the Bank is one of those missions, nestled within the Crimson Fleet storyline. Here, players face a crucial dilemma: to kill or spare a character named Larry Dumbrosky.

What happens if you kill Larry Dumbrosky in Starfield?

Killing Larry Dumbrosky comes with immediate consequences. The moment he dies, the spaceship’s alarm will alert the entire crew, turning them hostile. You’ll be thrust into a battle, facing relentless waves of adversaries as you try to escape. This action also brands you a fugitive, landing you on the United Colonies’ most-wanted list.

What happens if you spare Larry Dumbrosky in Starfield?

Opting against killing Larry Dumbrosky requires a more diplomatic approach. By engaging with Klaudia Swist and Gabriel Vera, you can gather crucial intel about him. With the right strategy, you’ll obtain the necessary information for a confrontation.

If you handle the conversation well, Larry will share what you need, letting you leave the ship safely to carry on with your mission.

Sparing Larry ensures safe passage off the ship. Image via Bethesda

Should you kill or spare Larry Dumbrosky?

Deciding to kill or spare Larry Dumbrosky in Starfield depends on your gameplay style. If you’re aggressive, taking out Larry fits that approach, but be ready for his crew’s backlash and to be marked by the United Colonies. This choice adds extra challenges to your playthrough.

Alternatively, sparing Larry allows for a smoother, negotiation-based path. This option suits those who’d rather avoid conflict and the hassles of being a fugitive. If you don’t align with the Crimson Fleet’s ideals and want to avoid issues with the United Colonies, letting Larry live is the smarter choice.

There is no right or wrong answer, though; it all comes down to you.

