All Crimson Fleet faction missions in Starfield

The Crimson Fleet is a group of pirates in Starfield that terrorizes both the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. Though vilified by the entire galaxy, there is still an allure to joining this ragtag group of space outlaws.

Like all other factions in Starfield, the Crimson Fleet contains its own main questline, as well as a variety of side quests. If you complete the Fleet’s main questline, you can expect a massive disbursement of credits and several unique weapon rewards. Whether you are just starting your undercover mission or checking to see your progress, these are all the missions for the Crimson Fleet.

The Crimson Fleet: All Missions in Starfield

As a mole, you will be working for two competing factions | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crimson Fleet has eight total main missions in Starfield, as well as a variety of side missions that you can accept from Shinya Voss. Depending on whether you side with the Crimson Fleet or the United Colonies System Defense, the contents of these quests may change, but these are the set quests that you will undertake:

Deep Cover

Rook Meets King

Echoes of the Past

Breaking the Bank

The Best There Is

Absolute Power

Eye of the Storm

Legacy’s End

Joining the Crimson Fleet is far different than joining the other factions, as you will need to acquire a bounty with the United Colonies. After being apprehended, you will be offered a deal to become a mole for the UC in the Crimson Fleet to avoid jail time.

With the Crimson Fleet, you will gradually crime the ranks, commit countless acts of piracy, and uncover a lost treasure. By the end of this short main questline, you will ultimately need to choose between the UC or Fleet, betraying one of your allies.

No matter where your allegiance truly lies, I highly recommend taking on the Crimson Fleet’s faction quest. Along with tons of credits and experience, you will get both one of the best ballistic handguns and rifles in Starfield, in the Revenant, and the Keelhauler.

About the author