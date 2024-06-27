Starfield’s controversial $7 questline only has around 20 minutes of gameplay

Bethesda keeps adding content to Starfield, and its latest release is a $7 “Bounty Hunter” questline. When you pay money for new content in video games, you expect it to be worthwhile, but that’s clearly not the case in this case.

In a review of the quest, Kotaku said it took them just 20 minutes to complete. It’s also apparently only available to purchase via in-game currency, meaning you must spend $10 before buying the Bounty Hunter content.

Kotaku said the questline is basically a series of simple “go and kill” tasks. Given it’s named Bounty Hunter, we’re hardly surprised. But we still expected some complexity or intrigue in a $7 quest. “[It] just consists of mowing people down,” according to Kotaku.

Waste of money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new Starfield content highlights an issue the game has struggled with since its September 2023 release. Despite being arguably the biggest role-playing title in history, it’s filled with bleak storylines and tasks, which can become tiresome quickly.

Fortunately for Starfield fans, Bethesda has a history of fixing its games and making them playable and enjoyable. Just look at Fallout 76. Its initial launch in 2018 was a disaster, plagued by bugs and performance issues. But now, it’s a lot of fun—albeit six years later.

With that in mind, maybe there’s hope for Starfield. But it doesn’t look like it’s going in the right direction with this Bounty Hunter quest.

