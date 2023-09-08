Starfield: Should you steal the Earth Savior Award?

There could be some nice profits in it for you.

During the quest line with the Crimson Fleet in Starfield, Naeve will task you with stealing something called the Earth Savior Award on board the Siren of the Stars. She says she has been after this award for years and it will be primed to steal on the luxury cruise line ship.

However, there is a captain on the Siren of the Stars, named Evgeny Rokov, who also knows about the Earth Savior Award. In fact, he and Naeve have both been after the award in the past, which makes for an awkward confrontation on the ship. In any case, many players have been wondering if it’s even worth it to steal the Earth Savior Award for Naeve, as it’s an optional objective on the Siren of the Stars.

Should you steal the Earth Savior Award in Starfield?

I will say right off the bat there is absolutely no disadvantage or any negative to stealing the Earth Savior Award. Provided you do things correctly and don’t get caught or have to kill anyone, then you can easily walk off the Siren of the Stars with the award and no one will be the wiser.

Fortunately, there’s not much to stealing the award, as you simply need to persuade a woman named Holbrooke to give you her Claim ID card, walk into the Purser’s Office, and then swipe the award from a safe. Then, after your quest is done on board the Siren of the Stars, you can return to The Key with the award safely in your inventory.

Related: Starfield: How to complete the Sabotage mission

There is one thing you should know before trying to steal the award, though. If you mention the award in any capacity to Evgeny Rokov, he will confront you about it and demand a cut of the profits if and when you decide to sell the award. As such, I recommend not mentioning the award at all to Rokov, especially if you plan on stealing it.

This brings us to the question: should you steal the Earth Savior Award? My answer is absolutely yes you should. As previously mentioned, there is no downside to stealing it and you can make some nice credits off the award.

Should you give the Earth Savior Award to Naeve?

Speaking of credits, when you complete your main mission on the Siren of the Stars, you will have to return to The Key and Naeve will confront you about the Earth Savior Award, asking if you were able to steal it or not.

Here, you have two choices:

Give the award to Naeve, which makes her “almost respect you” and rewards you with some credits.

and with some credits. Lie and tell Naeve you couldn’t find the award, which gets her extremely upset, but that’s the extent of what happens.

The decision with Naeve other the Earth Savior Award. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s ultimately up to you whether you want to give her the award or not. If you decide to give it to her, you can earn either 6,000 or 3,000 credits. You will receive 6,000 credits if you didn’t tell Rokov about the Earth Savior Award and only 3,000 credits if you did tell him. As I mentioned earlier, he gets a cut of the profits.

On the other hand, if you decide to hang onto the award, you will be able to eventually sell it. It’s found within the Miscellaneous tab of your inventory but needs to be sold to the right person at the right time.

Hanging onto the award will also deduct your overall mission pay for completing your current Crimson Fleet quest and any future ones.

I suggest keeping the award and selling it later, as you will get more overall credits doing it this way.

How to sell the Earth Savior Award

The Earth Savior Award. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you hung onto the award and are looking to fence it, you need to do a couple of things:

First, complete your current mission by speaking to Naeve at Jasmine’s shop.

With the Earth Savior Award in your inventory, leave The Key, wait some time, and then return to The Key and visit the Trade Authority shop.

After waiting some time, you should be able to sell the award for at least 9,000 credits. This number can be increased depending on what skills you have unlocked.

Once again, it’s my recommendation to steal it from the Siren of the Stars. Then, I would keep it from Naeve and sell it for the extra credits.

About the author