Starfield: How to complete the Sabotage mission

The Sabotage mission in Starfield is one of the last main quests in the Ryujin Industries faction quest line. Like many of your other quests for Ryujin, Sabotage involves stealth, corporate espionage, and criminality at the highest level.

Your main job in this mission is to sneak into Infinity Ltd, the company that is attempting to steal Project Dominion (which is the Internal Neuroamp) for themselves. Of course, they got information on the project through Ularu Chen, who has been revealed as a mole inside Ryujin. Ularu framed Imogene Salzo for her crimes and is planning to frame CEO Masako, so you have a side job to ensure that Ularu takes the full fall for her nefarious acts.

Meeting with Dalton and installing the Internal Neuroamp

The first part of the Sabotage quest isn’t anything too difficult. It’s fairly straightforward, as all you need to do is follow your quest marker to different locations within Ryujin Industries.

Your first stop is at Dalton’s office, and he will walk you through a plan that he has devised with Masako. In a board meeting that’s happening in a few minutes, Masako and Dalton will reveal that Imogene Salzo was the mole for Infinity Ltd. This is to keep Ularu Chen from panicking, as she will think her frame job worked. You need to go along with the ruse and say Imogene was the real mole, for now.

Once the meeting is done, head down to R&D and meet with Doctor Veena. She will put you under for the Neuroamp procedure, which gives you the full powers of mind control. After the Neuroamp is installed, you will get the chance to test it out on Demarcus.

How to use the Neuroamp on Demarcus

With the Neuroamp installed, you need to go to a platform above a glass room in the R&D department. Demarcus will be standing in the glass room and you have to use your Neuroamp on him to manipulate him into opening a door using a keycard.

To do this, open your scanner and then press the button next to Social. This will bring up the Neuroamp menu, and you need to target Demarcus and press the Manipulation button. With Demarcus under the influence of the Neuroamp, you need to click on the keycard sitting on the table in the glass room. Then, repeat the process but this time click on the door that leads out of the room.

Demarcus will use the keycard to open the door. You need to make sure you keep manipulating Demarcus using the Social menu on the scanner; you will know when Demarcus is manipulated when you see the black puppet icon appear over his head.

Once Demarcus is out of the room, meet with him and Veena. After some dialogue, you will meet with Masako and Ularu, who will lay out the plan to infiltrate Infinity Ltd and leak news of the company’s wrongdoings to the radio network on New Atlantis, called SSNN.

They will give you the Overseer program as well, which will gather evidence from Infinity’s computers to use against them.

Also during this meeting, you need to decide how you want to enter Infinity Ltd. Your options are using a fake identity or sneaking through the roof. I went with the roof option, as it makes things much easier. Either way, you will receive a stealth operative suit and helmet, which I suggest you equip right away.

After your decision, go to Dalton to change the Overseer program, and you will be able to exit Ryujin and travel to New Atlantis to infiltrate Infinity Ltd.

How to sneak past the guards in Infinity Ltd

There are a couple of ways you can go about this mission in Infinity Ltd. The first way is to use full stealth, sneaking past all of the guards and completing your objectives inside the building. However, I found that unless you are playing on Very Easy difficulty, stealth is nearly impossible in some areas. The guards seemingly always catch you, regardless of whether you’re wearing stealthy apparel or making any noise.

For this reason, I recommend trying to be as stealthy as possible right up until you get caught (if you do at all). Once you’re noticed by a guard, I simply suggest attacking everyone on site. I don’t think it’s worth reloading numerous saves to try and be stealthy the entire way through. This was my strategy, and it worked perfectly.

The only difference between killing the guards and remaining undetected is Masako will scold you at the end of the mission, but nothing else happens. Killing the guards doesn’t affect the overall mission in any way.

As such, I will lay out your objectives inside Infinity Ltd and how to complete them, but won’t be going into the stealth aspect of the mission too heavily. Here are the objectives and how to complete each one:

Whether you choose the roof access first or go through the marketing department, you will end up on the roof either way. In this area, you need to use the Neuroamp to manipulate a guard into turning off a fan near the roof entrance. This is done by making them flip a switch in their small office.

With the fan turned off, drop down and then go toward your nearest quest marker. This leads you into a room with a control console, which will release gas into the building, making everyone but the guards flee the premises.

After that’s done, leave the top floor by using a nearby vent and then follow your quest marker to reach Lucas’ Computer in his office. You have to hack the front door to the office to gain entry, but there are several guards nearby, so watch out for them.

Once you access the computer, exit Lucas’ office and it’s here where you likely have to make a decision. Getting through this part undetected by guards will likely take you hours, so once again I recommend simply killing every guard you see. Stealth is also difficult due to the gas everywhere, as standing in it lowers your health which is a problem when you’re crouching and moving slowly.

Your next objective is to run the Overseer program on Faye's computer, which is located on an entirely different floor. Regardless of how you get to her office, run the program on her computer. You also want to ensure you pick up the R&D ID Card on her desk.

With this ID Card, head to your final objective, which is stealing the Neuroamp Prototype. Use the ID Card to access the room with the prototype, steal it from the glass case, and then make your way out of the building. I just took the elevator down to the lobby after killing all of the guards, but if you’re being stealthy, you may want to use the roof access again.

With the prototype in hand, go to the SSNN building in New Atlantis and hand over the Overseer program slate to David Barron, who is standing in the lobby.

Once Barron has the evidence, return to Ryujin and speak with Masako. The SSNN news broadcast will play when you’re speaking with her, and Infinity Ltd will be heavily implicated in several crimes. Also, Masako won’t be tied up in things, which is what Ularu tried to plan.

After the conversation with Masako has ended, you will learn of the next steps to deal with Ularu.

And thus, the Sabotage mission has been completed in Starfield.

This is arguably the toughest quest I have had to deal with to date. The stealth aspect of this mission seems broken in some areas, as guards can detect you through walls, in total darkness, and they randomly make movements. I will suggest again that you use brute force over stealth in the mission, as it doesn’t change the outcome and you earn more loot by searching the guards’ bodies as a result.

However, regardless of how you completed Sabotage, you’re just one Starfield mission away from completing the Ryujin Industries faction quest line.

