All Ryujin Industries faction missions in Starfield

Ryujin Industries is a faction based in the city of Neon that you can join in Starfield. This faction and its missions differs from the various government-based factions, such as the United Colonies or Freestar Collective, as it follows a corporate tech giant.
You will be able to join Ryujin Industries immediately after landing on Neon, found on the Volii Alpha planet. As soon as you enter Neon’s Core, you will receive the “Back to the Grind” quest. Another distinguishing feature of Ryujin is that in order to join, you will need to complete a formal job application and interview, which can be failed.
If you manage to make it in Ryujin Industries, you will climb the corporate ladder as you learn more about the company’s secrets, and enemies. Whether you are just starting the grunt work or wrapping up the faction’s main questline, these are the Ryujin Industries missions in Starfield.
Starfield: All Ryujin Industries faction missions, in order
Similar to the other major factions in Starfield, Ryujin Industries has both a variety of side quests and a main storyline that you can complete. I highly recommend picking up this faction mission, as I found it an excellent way to gain levels, credits, and unique rewards in my own playthrough.
Ryujin Industries’ main quest chain is slightly longer than many of the other factions, with 11 total missions. Below is each mission in the order that you will complete it:
- Back to the Grind
- One Step Ahead
- Sowing Discord
- Accidents Happen
- Maintaining the Edge
- Top Secrets
- Background Checks
- Guilty Parties
- The Key Ingredient
- Sabotage
- Executive Level
As you might guess from this cyberpunk-inspired capitalist enterprise, you will largely commit acts of corporate espionage and light crime work to blackmail or completely dismantle opposing corporations. Being a member of Ryujin won’t stop you from joining the other various factions in Starfield, though some companions will make their distrust of the company well-known.