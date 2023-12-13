Category:
‘New way to travel’ coming to Starfield next year

Alien mounts, hoverbikes—nah, let's put a saddle on Vasco.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Dec 13, 2023 02:21 am
The Dagger ship in Starfield shown landed at Vulture's Roost.

Starfield developer Bethesda has let slip some features players can expect in the new year, with the likes of city maps and better mod support on the cards—but it’s the inclusion of a “new way to travel” that has fans keenly excited for what’s in store.

The devs reached out to thank the Starfield Reddit community on Dec. 11 in a patch notes thread covering the game’s most recent update, which sought to fix the “pet asteroid” bug plaguing pilots since September. Included in their message—a hint at what we can expect to see in Starfield in 2024.

A starfreight cargo ship about to take off surrounded by smoke in Starfield
Who wants the lunar rover? Just me? Image via Bethesda

The devs said they had been working to fix many of the game’s bugs and issues, but also to implement a variety of features many have been requesting since the game went live in early September. Included in the list are new city maps for better navigation, as well as mod support and more common bug fixes—something the community has been hungry for since launch.

Also mentioned: A “new way to travel.” The devs kept their cards close to the chest, but the very mention sent fans into a frenzy in the comments, guessing at what Bethesda means by the planned feature. “Imagine you ‘subdue’ an alien-horse mount and ride it across the plains completing quests,” one optimistic fan proclaimed, going so far as to suggest Bethesda will let us name the mount and make riding equipment for it.

Others hoped such an option was available for Vasco, with the robotic servitor carrying the player to and from their ship like a glorified butler. More suggestions included hoverbikes, an enhanced spaceflight experience, hang gliders, and plenty more, and while many of these would be epic and welcome inclusions to Starfield, let’s not get our hopes up straightaway.

The Bethesda team wouldn’t budge, finishing their message with information about the future inclusion of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 for AMD users, Xe Super Sampling for Intel Arc, and constant updates “roughly every six weeks.”

This said it might be time to jump back into Starfield over the holidays if the game is set to receive plenty more alongside its first DLC, Shattered Space.

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com