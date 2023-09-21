Starfield bug causes rock to chases player, it even crashed their wedding

Like any Bethesda game, Starfield launched with bugs. On Sep. 20, Ultimastar reported that after only playing the game for 10 hours, one giant rock accompanied them on their journey. Fast forward to 90 hours later, the rock is still there and it even crashed their wedding.

What’s interesting is that this rock is following them while in space, and even after they land. Some players reported a similar bug, but it was only their ship’s pet, never following their character once they landed.

The exact steps to replicate this cute bug are, unfortunately, unknown, although some knowledgeable players are claiming you can get your very own pet rock by blowing up asteroids and then claiming the residue mineral deposits.

If you got this bug and you actually prefer being a lone explorer in universe, you can apparently get rid of it by following these steps on your PC:

Launch your ship into space Press the Q button to toggle third-person POV Once you see the rock, press the ~ button Select the rock in your console (it should be under “CONT”) Type in disable and hit the Enter key Exit console

On Xbox, you can get rid of this lovely rock pet by clearing your cache. But, I could never imagine why you would ever want to get rid of a good, loyal, rock companion that will follow you to the end of the universe and even attend your wedding when none of your friends came.

Some other Starfield bugs that have cropped up include one where your character will constantly be looking to the left. Is it even correct to say there’s a left in space? Who knows? Fortunately, as with the above glitch, there are many ways for console commands to fix these bugs, so hop to it!

About the author