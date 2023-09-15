Starfield has a bug that’s literally breaking necks and players want it gone

Things are the opposite of all right.

Starfield has plenty to do and explore but a rather frustrating bug has occurred that will leave your character missing anything that isn’t to their left.

Players have complained about an issue that results in them constantly looking to their left while running, resulting in some rather humorous footage along with some very serious neck pain for characters created in the game.

While Starfield has impressed overall, there have been some irritating bugs that occur and, while this one is not game-breaking, it is neck-breaking and results in immersion being snapped.

A thread on Reddit on the topic suggested that it is an issue that may be widespread, as over 12,000 players upvoted the initial post requesting Bethesda to provide a fix.

In the accompanying clip, a player is shown sprinting through the lobby of a building to a lift and, rather impressively, does not look forward a single time. I’ve no idea how they didn’t run into something or someone.

The bug was dubbed “absolutely ridiculous” by the original poster, although the comment of the day has to go to the user who replied, “It just doesn’t look right,” which understandably resulted in a wealth of other posters issuing their seal of approval to the pun.

Given the number of upvotes, it’s likely that Bethesda is aware of the issue and a fix may be included in the game’s first update, which developers have promised is the first of “a regular interval of updates”.

Thankfully, this particular bug should not hamper a player’s progress through the stars but, for the time being, players will be left looking after themselves, as well as literally.

