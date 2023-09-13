Starfield’s first update will be small, but Bethesda promises big changes eventually

Starfield’s first post-launch update is nothing major—it’s just a small hotfix targeting some “top issues”—but the developers at Bethesda have promised “a regular interval of updates that have top community requested features,” per an official blog post today.

In the hotfix notes, Bethesda pledged to support the game “for years and years to come,” and provided a list of community-requested features and upgrades it is looking to tackle in the future. This includes the heavily-requested city maps, brightness and contrast controls, an HDR calibration menu, FOV sliders, NVIDIA DLSS support, 32:9 Ultrawide monitor support, and even an option to instantly eat food you find (which had been a staple of Bethesda games up until now).

First, an enormous thank you to all of you playing Starfield and your support. We are absolutely blown away by the response and all you love about the game. We’re also reading all your great feedback on what you’d like to see improved or added to the game. This is a game we’ll be… — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) September 13, 2023

Each new update will also supposedly include stability and performance improvements, as Bethesda said it’s been “working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support.”

Regarding future updates and hotfixes, Bethesda has said its biggest priority will be “making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for.”

Bethesda also provided an update on its built-in mod support program Creations, which it is expecting to launch “early next year.” In the meantime, Bethesda has said that it is willing to take feedback from the already active PC modding community.

The actual notes for Starfield hotfixes are not long, but there are some notable fixes.

“Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate” have been implemented, and stability during installation on the Xbox Series X|S has been improved. Bugs that blocked progress for the quests “All That Money Can Buy,” “Into the Unknown,” and “Shadows in Neon,” have also been fixed.

While reviews for Starfield have been generally positive, there has been some criticism toward a lack of quality-of-life features, with city maps being named in the process. While these could theoretically be resolved with mods, fans should be happy to hear that Bethesda is looking to fix these issues in the base game as well.

