Does Starfield have Ultrawide support on PC?

Starfield is the newest phenomenon in the gaming community, and many players are exploring the galaxy with their character and very own spaceship. Before some players hop into the game, though, they might have a question regarding any ultrawide monitor support on PC.

Ultrawide monitors are certainly a niche luxury, given their price and functionality. However, there is likely a community of PC players who were looking forward to getting completely immersed in Starfield using their 21:9 aspect ratio display. These players will certainly want to know if they are able to get the full ultrawide experience in Starfield or if they’re stuck with seeing some large black bars on the sides of their screens.

Ultrawide support for Starfield on PC

Fortunately, Starfield does offer support for certain ultrawide displays on PC. The maximum aspect ratio that Starfield supports is 21:9, meaning that for super ultrawide players, those with a 32:9 aspect ratio display will not be able to experience Starfield to the fullest capability of their monitor.

If you have a 21:9 display, then you are in luck, as Starfield natively supports this aspect ratio. However, it should be noted that sometimes—particularly in a menu, cutscene, or loading screen—ultrawide support will temporarily disappear. During these times, you will see large black bars appear on the side of your monitor, as your monitor can only display a 16:9 aspect ratio at certain points of the game.

Luckily, this is only for a brief period and you will have full ultrawide support when it matters most, which is during actual gameplay. This means when you’re flying in space or exploring the surface of a new planet, you will experience Starfield in full 21:9 beauty.

