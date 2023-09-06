Blast off to the stars, it’s launch day. Starfield has finally arrived after eight years of development and a (relatively) bug-free early access weekend. The world can now get their hands on the latest Bethesda offering on PC or Xbox (sorry, PlayStation owners).
We’ve compiled a list of major critic scores, as of Tuesday, Sept. 5’s launch. From IGN to the Washington Post, to yours truly here at Dot Esports, reviews for Starfield began arriving shortly before Sept. 1’s early access.
Full list of Starfield critic reviews
Each Starfield review is sorted alphabetically, with the critics’ score listed. As of the game’s official launch on Sept. 5, Starfield is currently rated 88 on Metacritic.
|Critic
|Score
|Dot Esports
|Nine / 10
|Attack of the Fanboy
|★★★★★
|CGMagazine
|9.5 / 10
|Checkpoint Gaming
|Nine / 10
|COGconnected
|90 / 100
|Destructoid
|10 / 10
|Digital Trends
|70 / 100
|Dualshockers
|90 / 100
|Fextralife
|9.4 / 10
|Forbes
|9.5 / 10
|GamingBolt
|100 / 100
|Game Rant
|★★★★★
|Game Informer
|8.5 / 10
|GamesRadar+
|★★★★★
|GamesHub
|★★★★
|GamingTrend
|90 / 100
|GameSpot
|70 / 100
|Hardcore Gamer
|Four / Five
|IGN
|Seven / 10
|Infinite Start
|10 / 10
|Meristation
|58 / 100
|Multiplayer.it
|85 / 100
|Multiplayer First
|Nine / 10
|Paste Magazine
|Five / 10
|PCGamesN
|Seven / 10
|PCMag
|★★★✬
|PC Gamer
|75 / 100
|PC Invasion
|8.5 / 10
|Press Start
|Nine / 10
|Polygon
|Unrated
|Prima Games
|Nine / 10
|RPG Site
|90
|Screen Rant
|★★★★✬
|Shacknews
|Nine / 10
|Siliconera
|Nine / 10
|TechRaptor
|Eight / 10
|TheGamer
|★★★★
|TheXboxHub
|★★★★✬
|Twinfinite
|4.5 / Five
|Vandal
|86 / 100
|VG247
|★★★★
|VGC
|★★★★★
|VideoGamer
|Nine / 10
|Washington Post
|★★★★
|Wccftech
|Nine / 10
|We Got This Covered
|★★★★✬
|Windows Central
|★★★★✬