Blast off to the stars, it’s launch day. Starfield has finally arrived after eight years of development and a (relatively) bug-free early access weekend. The world can now get their hands on the latest Bethesda offering on PC or Xbox (sorry, PlayStation owners).

We’ve compiled a list of major critic scores, as of Tuesday, Sept. 5’s launch. From IGN to the Washington Post, to yours truly here at Dot Esports, reviews for Starfield began arriving shortly before Sept. 1’s early access.

Full list of Starfield critic reviews

Each Starfield review is sorted alphabetically, with the critics’ score listed. As of the game’s official launch on Sept. 5, Starfield is currently rated 88 on Metacritic.

CriticScore
Dot EsportsNine / 10
Attack of the Fanboy★★★★★
CGMagazine9.5 / 10
Checkpoint GamingNine / 10
COGconnected90 / 100
Destructoid10 / 10
Digital Trends70 / 100
Dualshockers90 / 100
Fextralife9.4 / 10
Forbes9.5 / 10
GamingBolt100 / 100
Game Rant★★★★★
Game Informer8.5 / 10
GamesRadar+★★★★★
GamesHub★★★★
GamingTrend90 / 100
GameSpot70 / 100
Hardcore GamerFour / Five
IGNSeven / 10
Infinite Start10 / 10
Meristation58 / 100
Multiplayer.it85 / 100
Multiplayer FirstNine / 10
Paste MagazineFive / 10
PCGamesNSeven / 10
PCMag★★★✬
PC Gamer75 / 100
PC Invasion8.5 / 10
Press StartNine / 10
PolygonUnrated
Prima GamesNine / 10
RPG Site90
Screen Rant★★★★✬
ShacknewsNine / 10
SiliconeraNine / 10
TechRaptorEight / 10
TheGamer★★★★
TheXboxHub★★★★✬
Twinfinite4.5 / Five
Vandal86 / 100
VG247★★★★
VGC★★★★★
VideoGamerNine / 10
Washington Post★★★★
WccftechNine / 10
We Got This Covered★★★★✬
Windows Central★★★★✬
