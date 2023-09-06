Out of 10, 100, or five stars?

Blast off to the stars, it’s launch day. Starfield has finally arrived after eight years of development and a (relatively) bug-free early access weekend. The world can now get their hands on the latest Bethesda offering on PC or Xbox (sorry, PlayStation owners).

We’ve compiled a list of major critic scores, as of Tuesday, Sept. 5’s launch. From IGN to the Washington Post, to yours truly here at Dot Esports, reviews for Starfield began arriving shortly before Sept. 1’s early access.

Full list of Starfield critic reviews

Each Starfield review is sorted alphabetically, with the critics’ score listed. As of the game’s official launch on Sept. 5, Starfield is currently rated 88 on Metacritic.

Critic Score Dot Esports Nine / 10 Attack of the Fanboy ★★★★★ CGMagazine 9.5 / 10 Checkpoint Gaming Nine / 10 COGconnected 90 / 100 Destructoid 10 / 10 Digital Trends 70 / 100 Dualshockers 90 / 100 Fextralife 9.4 / 10 Forbes 9.5 / 10 GamingBolt 100 / 100 Game Rant ★★★★★ Game Informer 8.5 / 10 GamesRadar+ ★★★★★ GamesHub ★★★★ GamingTrend 90 / 100 GameSpot 70 / 100 Hardcore Gamer Four / Five IGN Seven / 10 Infinite Start 10 / 10 Meristation 58 / 100 Multiplayer.it 85 / 100 Multiplayer First Nine / 10 Paste Magazine Five / 10 PCGamesN Seven / 10 PCMag ★★★✬ PC Gamer 75 / 100 PC Invasion 8.5 / 10 Press Start Nine / 10 Polygon Unrated Prima Games Nine / 10 RPG Site 90 Screen Rant ★★★★✬ Shacknews Nine / 10 Siliconera Nine / 10 TechRaptor Eight / 10 TheGamer ★★★★ TheXboxHub ★★★★✬ Twinfinite 4.5 / Five Vandal 86 / 100 VG247 ★★★★ VGC ★★★★★ VideoGamer Nine / 10 Washington Post ★★★★ Wccftech Nine / 10 We Got This Covered ★★★★✬ Windows Central ★★★★✬

