How to fix Starfield bugs using console commands

Starfield on PC comes with a console that allows players to make changes to the game that aren’t possible on Xbox. While cheat commands are generally the most popular console prompts, the system can also be used to fix some bugs in Starfield.

Despite the attention to detail in Starfield, there have been bugs that have negatively impacted players’ experiences, especially during the game’s release. During this time, community members found out that the console could also be used to fix some of the bugs in the game, enhancing PC players’ Starfield experience. But you should know that using a console command will disable achievements in your Starfield playthrough.

Here’s how you can use the console to fix bugs in Starfield.

How to use the console in Starfield

To fix Starfield bugs with the console, you should first learn how to use it. You can open the console in Starfield with the tilde (~) key on your keyboard while you’re in the game.

Upon pressing the key, the console will open and you can apply any command by pressing enter after typing them in. To close the console in Starfield, press the tilde (~) key again.

All bugs you can fix with the console in Starfield

While most bugs and errors will require Bethesda’s attention for a permanent fix, there are a few bugs that can be fixed via Starfield’s console.

Fix the Into the Unknown bug with the console in Starfield

While completing the Into the Unknown mission in Starfield, I ran into multiple bugs that hindered my progress. After progressing through the mission, I decided to go back to another save, only to find out that Into The Unknown disappeared from my quest log. I didn’t have the energy to start the quest one more time, so I skipped the quest with the help of a console command.

If you can’t seem to find the Into the Unknown quest in Starfield, your best option will be to skip it entirely, and you can do just that with the following console command.

Open the console. Use the command “setstage 000160A9 600”

How to fix the “can’t shoot” bug in Starfield with the console

While this is quite a rare bug, there have been instances where players reported they would become unable to shoot their weapons without any errors, causing some players to create new saves just to fix the bug.

Fortunately, you don’t have to create a new save since the “can’t shoot” bug in Starfield can be fixed with a console command, according to players on Reddit.

Open the console. Use the command “player.sexchange”

To revert back to your original character, you can use this console command twice, according to a comment on the Reddit post. Once you’re done, you should be able to start shooting again.

How to fix the asteroid rocks getting stuck on ship bug in Starfield

I don’t have the best relationship with the asteroids in Starfield because a good bunch of them started following me around. I was already battling for smooth frame rates since Starfield’s system requirements put my gaming PC to the test, and it barely survived.

While you can always try to shoot these stuck asteroids one more time to try to get them unstuck, there’s also a quick console command that fixes the asteroid rocks getting stuck on your Starfield ship.

Open the console. Inspect one of the stuck asteroid rocks. Type “disable” into the console.

After exiting from the console, the stuck asteroids will disappear.

