Best ship modules in Starfield

In Starfield, ships are super important. Without a good ship, traveling through space is tough. There are a lot of dangers out there, and plenty of spacefaring enemies too. So, you want to make sure your ship is the best it can be. And guess what? Not all parts of the ship are equal. Some are definitely better than others.

Best Electromagnetic Weapon: Firebolt 4000 Suppressor

The Firebolt 4000 Suppressor is the top Electromagnetic Weapon. It does the most electromagnetic damage and barely hurts the ship’s hull or shield. So, it’s great for stopping ships without wrecking them.

Firebolt 4000 Suppressor stats

Range: 800

800 Fire Rate: 1.25

1.25 Hull Damage: One

One Shield Damage: One

One Electromagnetic Damage: 78

Best Engine: Poseidon DT230 Engine

The Poseidon DT230 Engine is the quickest and easiest to steer in space. It costs a lot, 40,280 credits, and you need Starship Design (Rank Four) to use it. But, it’s way better than other engines, so it’s worth the price.

Poseidon DT230 Engine stats

Value : 40,280

: 40,280 Engine Thrust : 34,520

: 34,520 Maneuvering Thrust: 11,600

11,600 Skill Required: Starship Design (Rank Four)

Best Grav Drive: J-52 Gamma Grav Drive

Want the best Grav Drive for long space trips? The J-52 Gamma Grav Drive is your best pick. It’s super strong in Grav Jump Thrust. The Apollo GV300 Grav Drive is close, but the J-52 Gamma lasts longer because it has more health. So, you get more for your money with the J-52 Gamma.

J-52 Gamma Grav Drive stats

Value : 112,290

: 112,290 Grav Jump Thrust : 50

: 50 Grav Drive Health: 308

308 Skill Required: Starship Design (Rank Four)

Best Reactor: SF40 Sheared Flow Reactor

A strong Reactor is super important for a ship, and the SF40 Sheared Flow Reactor is the top choice. It’s pricey at 81,700 credits and you need both Piloting (Rank Four) and Starship Design (Rank Four) to use it. But, it gives a powerful 40 energy, letting you use many ship parts without a hitch.

SF40 Sheared Flow Reactor stats

Value: 81,700

81,700 Power Generated: 40

40 Skill Required: Piloting (Rank Four) and Starship Design (Rank Four)

Best Shield Generator: Assurance SG-1800 Shield Generator

The Assurance SG-1800 Shield Generator is the best deal out there. It gives your ship a lot of shield health and recharges quickly, so you can last longer in wild space fights. Just remember, you need to be at Starship Design (Rank Four) to use it.

Assurance SG-1800 Shield Generator stats

Max Power: 12

12 Shield Max Health: 1,600

1,600 Regeneration Rate: Five percent

Five percent Skill Required: Starship Design (Rank Four)

Best Weapon: Atlatl 280C Missile Launcher

The Atlatl 280C Missile Launcher is super powerful. It hits enemy ships’ hulls and shields really hard and can shoot from far away. Some weapons might be a bit stronger in one area, but overall, the Atlatl 280C is the best choice.

Atlatl 280C Missile Launcher stats

Range: 4,000

4,000 Fire Rate: One

One Hull Damage: 264

264 Shield Damage: 264

264 Max Power: Four

About the author