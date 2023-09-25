Best Starfield ship engines

If you’re looking for the best ship engines for each class in Starfield, there are some things to rank them by. First, you’ll have to rank the engines by their Engine Thrust and Maneuvering Thrust, relative to their value. Second, it’s also important to note what skill level they require, and whether you have the right reactor to use them.
Based on these metrics, there are two clear-cut winners in each class.
- Best Class A engine: White Dwarf 3030
- Runner-up Class A engine: White Dwarf 3015
- Best Class B engine: Dunn-7
- Runner-up Class B engine: Dunn-61
- Best Class C engine: Poseidon DT230
- Runner-up Class C engine: Poseidon DT220
Best Class A engine: White Dwarf 3030
If you’re looking for the top Class A engine in Starfield, the White Dwarf 3030 is your best bet. It’s a bit better than its close relative, the White Dwarf 3015. Sure, it’s a tad pricier, but it gives you an extra 1,470 in Engine Thrust and 60 more in Maneuvering Thrust.
So, if your ship’s reactor isn’t ready for Class B or Class C engines, you should definitely pick the White Dwarf 3030.
White Dwarf 3030 stats
- Value: 19,950
- Engine Thrust: 21,930
- Maneuvering Thrust: 3,210
- Required Skill: Starship Design (Rank Three)
Runner-up Class A engine: White Dwarf 3015
The White Dwarf 3015 is pretty good. It’s just a step behind the White Dwarf 3030, but it’s less expensive. So, if you’re sticking to Class A engines and want to keep an extra 3,850 credits in your pocket, this engine is a solid choice. Just remember, you’ll need to be at Starship Design (Rank Four) to use it, which is one rank up.
White Dwarf 3015 stats
- Value: 16,100
- Engine Thrust: 20,460
- Maneuvering Thrust: 3,150
- Skill: Starship Design (Rank Four)
Best Class B engine: Dunn-7
When it comes to Class B engines in Starfield, the Dunn-71 is top-notch. It’s got a hefty price tag of 39,140 credits, which is 9,310 more than its close relative, the Dunn-61.
But the extra power you get, with 2,280 more Engine Thrust and an added 300 Maneuvering Thrust, makes it worth the cost. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to be at Starship Design (Rank Four) to use this engine.
Dunn-71 stats
- Value: 39,140
- Engine Thrust: 26,580
- Maneuvering Thrust: 5,250
- Skill: Starship Design (Rank Four)
Runner-up Class B engine: Dunn-61
If you’d rather save that 9,310 credits and you’re not yet at Starship Design (Rank Four), the Dunn-61 is a great pick for a Class B engine. It’s got enough Engine Thrust and Maneuvering Thrust to make sure your ship moves smoothly in space.
Dunn-61 stats
- Value: 29,830
- Engine Thrust: 24,300
- Maneuvering Thrust: 4,950
- Skill: Starship Design (Rank Three)
Best Class C engine: Poseidon DT230
Looking for the top engine in Starfield? Check out the Poseidon DT230. It’s pricey at 40,280 credits, way more than other engines, but its power is unmatched with a massive 34,520 Engine Thrust and 11,600 Maneuvering Thrust. It’s a real powerhouse. To use it, you’ll need Starship Design (Rank Four) and a Class C reactor. But trust me, it’s totally worth the cost.
Poseidon DT230 stats
- Value: 40,280
- Engine Thrust: 34,520
- Maneuvering Thrust: 11,600
- Skill: Starship Design (Rank Four)
Runner-up Class C engine: Poseidon DT220
If you’re looking for a solid Class C engine in Starfield, the Poseidon DT220 is a great pick. It has a strong 28,320 Engine Thrust and 9,600 Maneuvering Thrust. Sure, it’s not as powerful as the Poseidon DT230, but it’s a deal since you save 15,865 credits. Plus, you can use it if you’re at Starship Design (Rank Three).
Poseidon DT220 stats
- Value: 24,415
- Engine Thrust: 28,320
- Maneuvering Thrust: 9,600
- Skill: Starship Design (Rank Three)