Best Starfield ship engines

If you’re looking for the best ship engines for each class in Starfield, there are some things to rank them by. First, you’ll have to rank the engines by their Engine Thrust and Maneuvering Thrust, relative to their value. Second, it’s also important to note what skill level they require, and whether you have the right reactor to use them.

Based on these metrics, there are two clear-cut winners in each class.

Best Class A engine: White Dwarf 3030

If you’re looking for the top Class A engine in Starfield, the White Dwarf 3030 is your best bet. It’s a bit better than its close relative, the White Dwarf 3015. Sure, it’s a tad pricier, but it gives you an extra 1,470 in Engine Thrust and 60 more in Maneuvering Thrust.

So, if your ship’s reactor isn’t ready for Class B or Class C engines, you should definitely pick the White Dwarf 3030.

White Dwarf 3030 stats

Value: 19,950

19,950 Engine Thrust: 21,930

21,930 Maneuvering Thrust: 3,210

3,210 Required Skill: Starship Design (Rank Three)

Runner-up Class A engine: White Dwarf 3015

The White Dwarf 3015 is pretty good. It’s just a step behind the White Dwarf 3030, but it’s less expensive. So, if you’re sticking to Class A engines and want to keep an extra 3,850 credits in your pocket, this engine is a solid choice. Just remember, you’ll need to be at Starship Design (Rank Four) to use it, which is one rank up.

White Dwarf 3015 stats

Value: 16,100

16,100 Engine Thrust: 20,460

20,460 Maneuvering Thrust: 3,150

3,150 Skill: Starship Design (Rank Four)

Best Class B engine: Dunn-7

When it comes to Class B engines in Starfield, the Dunn-71 is top-notch. It’s got a hefty price tag of 39,140 credits, which is 9,310 more than its close relative, the Dunn-61.

But the extra power you get, with 2,280 more Engine Thrust and an added 300 Maneuvering Thrust, makes it worth the cost. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to be at Starship Design (Rank Four) to use this engine.

Dunn-71 stats

Value: 39,140

39,140 Engine Thrust: 26,580

26,580 Maneuvering Thrust: 5,250

5,250 Skill: Starship Design (Rank Four)

Runner-up Class B engine: Dunn-61

If you’d rather save that 9,310 credits and you’re not yet at Starship Design (Rank Four), the Dunn-61 is a great pick for a Class B engine. It’s got enough Engine Thrust and Maneuvering Thrust to make sure your ship moves smoothly in space.

Dunn-61 stats

Value: 29,830

29,830 Engine Thrust: 24,300

24,300 Maneuvering Thrust: 4,950

4,950 Skill: Starship Design (Rank Three)

Best Class C engine: Poseidon DT230

Looking for the top engine in Starfield? Check out the Poseidon DT230. It’s pricey at 40,280 credits, way more than other engines, but its power is unmatched with a massive 34,520 Engine Thrust and 11,600 Maneuvering Thrust. It’s a real powerhouse. To use it, you’ll need Starship Design (Rank Four) and a Class C reactor. But trust me, it’s totally worth the cost.

Poseidon DT230 stats

Value: 40,280

40,280 Engine Thrust: 34,520

34,520 Maneuvering Thrust: 11,600

11,600 Skill: Starship Design (Rank Four)

Runner-up Class C engine: Poseidon DT220

If you’re looking for a solid Class C engine in Starfield, the Poseidon DT220 is a great pick. It has a strong 28,320 Engine Thrust and 9,600 Maneuvering Thrust. Sure, it’s not as powerful as the Poseidon DT230, but it’s a deal since you save 15,865 credits. Plus, you can use it if you’re at Starship Design (Rank Three).

Poseidon DT220 stats

Value: 24,415

24,415 Engine Thrust: 28,320

28,320 Maneuvering Thrust: 9,600

9,600 Skill: Starship Design (Rank Three)

