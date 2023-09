Engines aren’t just any part of a ship in Starfield. They give life to the ship, powering it up and setting the pace for its grand space adventures. With the right engine, a ship can zoom around at lightning speeds, make sharp turns, and even dodge those pesky enemies during intense space battles.

Like ships, engines also have three different classes—Class A, Class B, and Class C. Each class has its own unique features and perks, and there are a lot of different engines to find in each one.

To get your hands on some of these super cool engines, you’ve got to level up a skill called Starship Design. The higher you go, the cooler the engines you can access. As for where to buy them, keep an eye out for Ship Services Technicians in Akila City, Cydonia, Neon, New Atlantis, and more.

Full list of ship engines in Starfield, by class

All Class A Engines in Starfield

Engine Value Engine Thrust Maneuvering Thrust Required Skill Amun-1 Engine 4370 5660 1550 None Amun-3 Engine 7885 9200 1900 None Amun-4 Engine 10260 10000 1960 Starship Design Rank 1 Amun-5 Engine 13585 12400 2040 Starship Design Rank 2 Amun-6 Engine 18050 14000 2120 Starship Design Rank 3 Amun-7 Engine 23180 15400 2200 Starship Design Rank 3 Ares DT10 Engine 4370 5660 1800 None Ares DT20 Engine 5795 7440 1950 None Ares DT30 Engine 7695 9200 2050 None Ares DT40 Engine 10070 4650 2445 Starship Design Rank 1 Ares DT50 Engine 13395 12400 2430 Starship Design Rank 2 Ares DT60 Engine 17765 14000 2600 Starship Design Rank 3 White Dwarf 1000 Engine 3325 4650 2445 None White Dwarf 1010 Engine 4227 7950 2535 None White Dwarf 2000 Engine 5272 10500 1785 None White Dwarf 2010 Engine 6032 11340 2130 None White Dwarf 2020 Engine 6555 12180 2400 Starship Design Rank 1 White Dwarf 2030 Engine 7400 13020 2700 Starship Design Rank 2 White Dwarf 3000 Engine 9215 15270 2820 Starship Design Rank 1 White Dwarf 3010 Engine 12700 17670 2940 Starship Design Rank 2 White Dwarf 3015 Engine 16100 20460 3150 Starship Design Rank 4 White Dwarf 3020 Engine 15770 20460 3150 Starship Design Rank 2 White Dwarf 3030 Engine 19950 21930 3210 Starship Design Rank 3

All Class B Engines in Starfield

Engine Value Engine Thrust Maneuvering Thrust Required Skill Dunn-11 Engine 9690 14220 3150 None Dunn-21 Engine 11210 15540 3300 Starship Design Rank 1 Dunn-31 Engine 13965 17670 3600 Starship Design Rank 2 Dunn-41 Engine 17995 19920 4200 Starship Design Rank 3 Dunn-51 Engine 23370 22170 4740 Starship Design Rank 3 Dunn-61 Engine 29830 24300 4950 Starship Design Rank 3 Dunn-71 Engine 39140 26580 5250 Starship Design Rank 4 Hercules DT110 Engine 9215 14220 3300 None Hercules DT120 Engine 10735 15540 4050 Starship Design Rank 1 Hercules DT130 Engine 13300 17670 4050 Starship Design Rank 2 Hercules DT140 Engine 19720 19920 3150 Starship Design Rank 3 Hercules DT150 Engine 21755 22170 3750 Starship Design Rank 3 Hercules DT160 Engine 28405 24300 4650 Starship Design Rank 4 Nova 1000 Engine 8692 12870 3375 None Nova 1010 Engine 10500 14070 3540 Starship Design Rank 1 Nova 1020 Engine 12160 16080 3720 Starship Design Rank 1 Nova 1030 Engine 14915 18060 3915 Starship Design Rank 2 Nova 1040 Engine 18905 20190 4200 Starship Design Rank 3 Nova 1050 Engine 23655 22170 4500 Starship Design Rank 4 SAE-5110 Engine 9500 14070 4440 None SAE-5220 Engine 10735 15270 4590 Starship Design Rank 2

All Class C Engines in Starfield

Engine Value Engine Thrust Maneuvering Thrust Required Skill Amun Dunn X-100 Engine 22135 19530 6600 Starship Design Rank 1 Amun Dunn X-200 Engine 26790 21240 7200 Starship Design Rank 3 Amun Dunn X-300 Engine 42845 25890 8400 Starship Design Rank 4 Poseidon DT210 Engine 19380 26040 7600 Starship Design Rank 1 Poseidon DT220 Engine 24415 28320 9600 Starship Design Rank 3 Poseidon DT230 Engine 40280 34520 11600 Starship Design Rank 4 Supernova 2000 Engine 19100 17670 6450 Starship Design Rank 1 Supernova 2100 Engine 25080 21120 7050 Starship Design Rank 3 Supernova 2200 Engine 25770 25770 7650 Starship Design Rank 4

