How to get a Barn in Stardew Valley

A big part of farming in Stardew Valley is raising animals, and for that, you’ll need a Barn to raise them. You can raise five types of animals in a Barn, and the more you upgrade it, the more animals you unlock.

The produce from these animals can sell for a lot of gold, so you should get a Barn as fast as you can—and you can do it by selling crops and cleaning your field. Foraging is your best friend Stardew Valley when it comes to building stuff.

How to build a Barn in Stardew Valley

Don’t sell your wood and stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can build a Barn by talking to Robin in her Carpenter’s Shop in the mountains from 9am to 5pm. You’ll have to gather 350 wood, 150 stone, and 6,000g to pay for the construction and wait three days for Robin to build it. The barn comes with a Hay Hooper and a Feeding Bench and can hold up to four animals, but just cows and ostriches.

To upgrade it to a Big Barn, you’ll have to pay 12,000g to Robin, plus 450 wood and 200 stone. The Big Barn can house eight animals and aside from the cows and ostriches, you can also have goats. It will also enable pregnancy for the animals, allowing them to reproduce on their own and cutting the need to buy new ones.

The last upgrade is the Deluxe Barn, which costs 25,000g and requires 550 wood and 300 stone. You can house 12 animals in this barn, including cows, goats, sheep, pigs, and ostriches. The biggest benefit of getting the Deluxe Barn is you can finally enjoy the Autofeed System, but you’ll also need to build a Silo to keep Hay stocked.

You don’t have to worry too much about where you’ll build the barn since you can move it later at no cost, and you can build more than one Barn in the same farm. If you’re playing in the Meadowlands farm, the Barn will be an excellent addition.

Every item you can get from animals in the Barn in Stardew Valley

It can get crowded fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All animals can be bought at Marnie’s Ranch as you unlock the Barn, the Big Barn, and the Deluxe Barm. Each animal has a price and produces different types of items you can sell or use in a recipe to increase it’s value. Here are all the animals you can raise in the barn and what they produce.

Cows

Cows produce Milk and come in two possible colors—white and brown—but the colors won’t affect the produce. You can buy one cow for 1,500g and it will mature after five days. If fed every day for five days, it will start to produce Milk. You’ll be able to get Milk every day if you keep them happy. As you develop your friendship with the cow, it will produce Large Milk. Here’s how much Milk is worth in Stardew Valley:

Milk

Standard Milk: 125g

125g Silver-star Milk: 156g

156g Gold-star Milk: 187g

187g Purple-star Milk: 250g

Large Milk

Standard Large Milk: 190g

190g Silver-star Large Milk: 237g

237g Gold-star Large Milk: 285g

285g Purple-star Large Milk: 380g

You can use the Milk to make Cheese using a Cheese Press and sell it from 230g to 460g, depending on the quality of the Milk used.

Goats

Goats also produce Goat Milk and come in only one color. You can buy one for 4,000g, and they can start producing Goat Milk after five days of maturing in the Barn. They will eventually produce Large Goat Milk as you increase their friendship level. Here’s how much Goat Milk is sold for in Stardew Valley:

Large Goat Milk

Standard Large Goat Milk: 345g

345g Silver-star Large Goat Milk: 431g

431g Gold-star Large Goat Milk: 517g

517g Purple-star Large Goat Milk: 690g

You can use Goat Milk to make Goat Cheese using a Cheese Press and earn from 400g to 800g depending on the Goat Milk’s quality used to make the cheese.

Sheep

Sheep are more expensive and are sold by Marnie for 8,000g. They take four days to mature if fed every day, and can then start growing Wool you can get by using Shears. The Wool will grow every three days if they are kept happy. Here’s how much Wool is worth in Stardew Valley:

Wool

Standard Wool: 340g

340g Silver-star Wool: 425g

425g Gold-star Wool: 510g

510g Purple-star Wool: 680g

You can use the Loom to transform Wool into Cloth and sell it for 470g. The higher the quality, the higher the chance of producing two Cloths at once.

Pigs

Pigs are the most expensive animals, but they are also the ones who can get you more gold. Each Pig is sold for 16,000g and will need 10 days to mature. Once they have grown, you can open the Barn’s door and let them search for Truffles every day if they are happy. Here’s how much you get for selling Truffle in Stardew Valley:

Truffle

Standard Large Truffle: 625g

625g Silver-star Large Truffle: 781g

781g Gold-star Large Truffle: 937g

937g Purple-star Large Truffle: 1,250g

You can also get Truffle Oil, which sells for 1,065g. The quality of the Truffle won’t affect the quality of the Truffle Oil.

Ostriches

You need to have an Ostrich Incubator to hatch an Ostrich Egg. You can get the recipe for the Incubator with Professor Snail to craft one after completing the fossil collection. This item and the ingredients required to craft it are only found much later in the game.

The egg itself takes almost nine and a half days to hatch, and the Ostrich will take seven days to mature, but after that, they’ll produce an Ostrich Egg every week. Here’s the price for each quality of egg:

Ostrich Egg

Standard Ostrich Egg : 600g

: 600g Silver-star Ostrich Egg: 750g

750g Gold-star Ostrich Egg: 900g

900g Purple-star Ostrich Egg: 1,200g

If you put an Ostrich Egg in the Mayonnaise Machine, it will produce 10 Mayonnaise jars at once.

