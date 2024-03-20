How to build a Silo in Stardew Valley

Certain structures are essential to running an efficient, and profitable, farm in Stardew Valley, with a Silo being key among even those important options. But you might not have the proper tools to construct this building when you get the option.

A Silo is a key farm building that you use to store hay from your farm. This is important to build up a stockpile of resources that you can use to feed animals in your Barns and Coops as you upgrade and expand your Stardew Valley farm. Here is how you can access and build a Silo so you can, hopefully, avoid relying on Marnie’s Shop during the winter.

Building a Silo in Stardew Valley, a guide

To build the Silo, head to the Carpenter’s Shop and speak with Robin, though you need the exact resources and space cleared on your farm to craft the building.

The Carpenter’s Shop is open from 9am to 5pm most days, but is closed on Tuesdays and closes early at 4pm on Fridays. You’ll need 100 gold, 100 stone, 10 clay, and five copper bars in order to make a Silo. The stone and gold will be easy to come by but clay is a pain to farm quickly and copper bars are tricky to find in the mine.

Once you have all of the ingredients, make sure the place you’d like to build the Silo is free of debris so you can place it there and head to Robin’s shop.

Select “Construct Farm Buildings” and then use the arrows underneath the buildings to scroll to the Silo. Once it’s selected, you can build it using the button with the hammer if you have all of the ingredients. You’ll know you have them when none of the ingredients are red and the build button is selectable. Once you select it to build, it will show you a green outline for the building. All of the blocks in the outline must be green to build the Silo in that spot. Once you put it down, it will put up an outline and Robin will show up the next two days to build it.

What is a Silo and what does it do in Stardew Valley?

A Silo is a key farm building that you use to store hay and grass from your farm as you cut it with a scythe—each piece of grass has a 50 percent chance to become hay. This is important to build up a stockpile of resources that you can use to feed animals in your Barns and Coops as you upgrade and expand your Stardew Valley farm.

Veteran players recommend you build a Silo right as you begin expanding your farm to add Coops or Barns, so you can easily feed those animals. Here is how you can access and build a Silo so you can, hopefully, avoid relying on Marnie’s Shop during the winter.

