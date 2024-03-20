Category:
Stardew Valley

How do you get Clay in Stardew Valley?

So many things to do with Clay.
Jorge Aguilar
  and 
Cale Michael
Published: Mar 19, 2024 09:46 pm
World Seed 270192222 in Stardew Valley
Depending on what you are looking to craft during your time in Stardew Valley, Clay could end up very high on your priority list when it comes to resources. That doesn’t mean getting enough Clay to actually do anything will be easy, however. 

Clay is not a specifically rare resource but it is only found in select areas within your Stardew Valley farm, depending on which one you selected at the start, or from outside sources. You won’t actually need Clay for early-game crafting, though you will want to start stockpiling it early because it takes a lot of energy to get this resource rolling—so here is a look at how you can get Clay and what it is used for.

How to find Clay in Stardew Valley

Stone, ore, and geodes on the Hill-top farm in Stardew Valley.
You can find Clay on just about every farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Finding Clay is actually easier than you think since all you need to do is use a hoe on specific spots on the ground. These spots, sometimes known as Dirt Patches, have a distinct look when you see them in any part of Stardew Valley, making them easy to locate and dig up when you are looking for Clay or other resources. 

If you see worms popping out of the ground too, make sure you dig up those spots because they tend to net you a good amount of Clay. These discolored patches can be found on your farm, at the beach, and in mines if you are looking closely—all of which can net you at least a few Clay for digging them up. Geodes and Artifact Spots can also contain the resource, though you should probably find better ways to farm Clay quickly.

What is Clay used for in Stardew Valley?

Not only is Clay annoying to find in large quantities but it is also used as an ingredient in several items and buildings you will need to improve your farm. Thankfully, none of the recipes need that much Clay but you should start storing it in your Big Chests early to avoid needing to actively farm it when you do end up needing it. 

ItemCrafting Recipe
Bone MillThree Clay
10 Bone Fragment
20 Stones 
Brick FloorTwo Clay
Five Stones
Deluxe Retaining SoilOne Clay
Five Stones
Three Fiber
Garden PotOne Clay
One Refined Quartz
10 Stones
Quality Retaining SoilOne Clay
Three Stones
Silo100 Gold
100 Stone
10 Clay
Five Copper Bars

Is Clay a good gift in Stardew Valley?

On top of being annoying to collect, Clay serves very few other purposes in Stardew Vally outside of crafting. No one likes being given Clay as a gift; in fact, the entire population of the village either dislikes or hates the resource.

Here is a gifting guide for Clay—which you should glance at and then promptly decide to just never give the item away unless it is to sell. 

  • Alex
  • Caroline
  • Clint
  • Demetrius
  • Dwarf
  • Elliott
  • Emily
  • Gus
  • Harvey
  • Jodi
  • Kent
  • Krobus
  • Leah
  • Leo
  • Lewis
  • Linus
  • Maru
  • Pam
  • Penny
  • Pierre
  • Robin
  • Sam
  • Sandy
  • Shane
  • Willy
  • Wizard

Below is a list of people who hate it if they’re given Clay as a gift:

  • Abigail
  • Evelyn
  • George
  • Haley
  • Jas
  • Marnie
  • Sebastian
  • Vincent

Because Clay is an inefficient, and clearly hated, resource, you can find better ways to do things like make money fast or gifts to give when romancing characters like Leah or Sam

related content
Read Article Stardew Valley breaks its Steam player record with gigantic 1.6 update
Center of Desert Festival in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley breaks its Steam player record with gigantic 1.6 update
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley
Marcello the Bookseller in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to find Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley
A character holding Mystery Box in Starlight Valley while an event happens.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to find Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
