Depending on what you are looking to craft during your time in Stardew Valley, Clay could end up very high on your priority list when it comes to resources. That doesn’t mean getting enough Clay to actually do anything will be easy, however.

Clay is not a specifically rare resource but it is only found in select areas within your Stardew Valley farm, depending on which one you selected at the start, or from outside sources. You won’t actually need Clay for early-game crafting, though you will want to start stockpiling it early because it takes a lot of energy to get this resource rolling—so here is a look at how you can get Clay and what it is used for.

How to find Clay in Stardew Valley

You can find Clay on just about every farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Finding Clay is actually easier than you think since all you need to do is use a hoe on specific spots on the ground. These spots, sometimes known as Dirt Patches, have a distinct look when you see them in any part of Stardew Valley, making them easy to locate and dig up when you are looking for Clay or other resources.

If you see worms popping out of the ground too, make sure you dig up those spots because they tend to net you a good amount of Clay. These discolored patches can be found on your farm, at the beach, and in mines if you are looking closely—all of which can net you at least a few Clay for digging them up. Geodes and Artifact Spots can also contain the resource, though you should probably find better ways to farm Clay quickly.

What is Clay used for in Stardew Valley?

Not only is Clay annoying to find in large quantities but it is also used as an ingredient in several items and buildings you will need to improve your farm. Thankfully, none of the recipes need that much Clay but you should start storing it in your Big Chests early to avoid needing to actively farm it when you do end up needing it.

Item Crafting Recipe Bone Mill Three Clay

10 Bone Fragment

20 Stones Brick Floor Two Clay

Five Stones Deluxe Retaining Soil One Clay

Five Stones

Three Fiber Garden Pot One Clay

One Refined Quartz

10 Stones Quality Retaining Soil One Clay

Three Stones Silo 100 Gold

100 Stone

10 Clay

Five Copper Bars

Is Clay a good gift in Stardew Valley?

On top of being annoying to collect, Clay serves very few other purposes in Stardew Vally outside of crafting. No one likes being given Clay as a gift; in fact, the entire population of the village either dislikes or hates the resource.

Here is a gifting guide for Clay—which you should glance at and then promptly decide to just never give the item away unless it is to sell.

Alex

Caroline

Clint

Demetrius

Dwarf

Elliott

Emily

Gus

Harvey

Jodi

Kent

Krobus

Leah Leo

Lewis

Linus

Maru

Pam

Penny

Pierre

Robin

Sam

Sandy

Shane

Willy

Wizard

Below is a list of people who hate it if they’re given Clay as a gift:

Abigail

Evelyn

George

Haley

Jas

Marnie

Sebastian

Vincent

Because Clay is an inefficient, and clearly hated, resource, you can find better ways to do things like make money fast or gifts to give when romancing characters like Leah or Sam.

