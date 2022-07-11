How to move buildings in Stardew Valley

When Stardew Valley was originally released, players couldn’t move buildings. Eventually through updates, though, the game’s developer made it possible for farmhands to move buildings once they’ve been placed, which means that careful planning of your farm is no longer needed.

To move buildings, you’ll need to go to Robin’s shop. The place to move buildings is in the same menu as building new ones.

Although moving buildings is very easy, you’ll want to do a few things to prepare for moving them. For example, if there is foliage, rocks, or trees in the spot where you want to move your building, you will have to go to your farm and clear it out before you can move the building there. It does not destroy anything and instead will just tell you that you can’t put the building there.

You’ll also want to make sure that Robin is at her shop. Her shop won’t be open on any of the days that have a special event, and she also closes her shop on Tuesdays so she can go to a weekly exercise class at Caroline’s house. Her shop is open from 9am to 5pm every other day except for Friday when she closes the shop early at 4pm.

When you’re ready to move your buildings, head to Robin’s shop and go to her menu. Select “Construct Farm Buildings” and then look for the icon indicated below in the red square. If you hover over it, it should say “Move Buildings.” Select that option and then it will take you to your farm’s layout.

Screengrab via ConcernedApe

If you hover over a building, it will turn green, indicating that you can move that building. Click to pick it up and then it will show you an outline for the building. All of the blocks in the outline must be green for you to be able to place to building back down, which is why you’ll want to ensure the spot you want to move it is clear of any debris.

You can also move buildings from the Wizard’s Shop once you’ve unlocked it. It is the same process as the Carpenter’s Shop and it still allows you to move all of the buildings on your plot.

There is no restriction or cost to the buildings you can move, besides the fact that you can’t move any of the buildings on Ginger Island or your farmhouse. Otherwise, you can move any built structures at any time for free.